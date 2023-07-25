LAKE CITY – In June of 1873 it was determined that the village of Reeder, which would officially become known as Lake City a few years later, would be the county seat of Missaukee. In a famously close vote, the voters of Reeder beat out the voters of Falmouth by the narrow margin of 131 to 95 for the honor.
The Michigan Legislature had passed the Missaukee County Organization Act two years before in 1871. At that time, Falmouth was chosen as the temporary county seat until the vote would be taken in June of 1873 to select the permanent county seat.
The first meeting of the Missaukee County Board of Directors was held on June 6, 1871 at the Pearly Farm located a few miles northeast of Falmouth. That site was selected for the meeting because the bookkeeper for the farm, E.W. Watson, was also the county clerk. Present at the first meeting were Daniel Reeder of Reeder, William J. Morey of Pioneer, John Vogel of Clam Union, Henry Van Meter of Riverside, and James White of Quilna.
An agreement was reached with the Pearly, Palmer & Company logging firm to construct a 12x16 two-story building in Falmouth with offices for the clerk and treasurer on the first floor and the courthouse on the second floor. That building served as the first courthouse in Missaukee County.
After the county seat was moved to Reeder, the initial courthouse there was constructed similarly but was just a little bigger. It was a 16 x 26 two-story wooden structure built on the northeast corner of the grounds of the present day Ardis-Missaukee Library. Just as in Falmouth, there were two small offices on the bottom floor for the clerk and the treasurer and the courthouse was upstairs. In 1877, the first jail was added with living quarters included for the sheriff.
In April 1882, a resolution was made by Forest Township Supervisor F.L. Decker to build a bigger courthouse and it was approved by a vote of the county supervisors, though A.J. Becker of Aetna, Creith of Bradford Township, and Vis of Clam Union voted against it. The cost of the new courthouse was not to exceed $10,000.
In June of 1882, a special election was held to see if a $7,000 bond would be approved by voters of the county and it was, though narrowly again, 187 to 137. According to the 1880 census, there were more than 1,500 people living in Missaukee around this time.
Daniel Reeder gave the county a deed to the lots that were selected. The building committee included Minot Shippy, Thomas T. Caldwell, John Murray and F.L. Decker along with Arlington C. Lewis, who was appointed a short time after the committee was first formed.
The ground was graded in the summer of 1882 with John G. Mosser of Cadillac chosen as the contractor. The courthouse was constructed in 1882 at very nearly the $10,000 price tag, coming in just $14 over budget! The building committee made their final report to the board of supervisors in January of 1883.
The courthouse building served the county for several years, before burning down in 1942.
