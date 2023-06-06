McBAIN — There will be two new faces guiding the fortunes of the Northern Michigan Christian boys and girls basketball teams in the fall, but they are both familiar faces to the players on each roster and to the NMC family and the McBain community.
DaNay Tossey, the founder and owner of Cornerstone Coffee in downtown McBain and a physical therapy assistant and mother of six children, will be taking over the NMC girls’ program from Rich Bennett after having served as Bennett’s varsity assistant and the Comets’ JV coach for multiple seasons.
The Comets, who have a schedule loaded with bigger schools each season including all their Highland Conference opponents, won four straight district titles the past four years under the leadership of Bennett and Tossey.
NMC Athletic Director Trey Reed said “Coach Tossey was always a focal point in our conversation based on the tremendous impact she has already made and her willingness to grow as a coach in the program.”
It turns out that Coach Bennett, who resigned from the girls’ program earlier in the spring, won’t be traveling very far. Bennett will be taking over the NMC boys’ program for coach Kyle Benthem, who stepped down to devote more time to work and family duties after doing an outstanding job directing the Comets the past few years.
Benthem, who was himself a standout player for the Comets not too many years ago, led the Comets to a 23-1 record in the 2021-22 season and a berth in the regional finals and to a solid 17-7 record this past season.
Bennett, who has a growing role in administration at Ebels General Store, originally stepped down to focus all his energies on his career and family. A number of conversations with school officials and his family led Bennett back into the coaching game, however.
“Coach Bennett and his family understand the hard work, dedication and extended hours it takes to be a varsity head coach in today’s competitive world,” Reed said.
“With his understanding and the realization that his coaching days are not over, Coach Bennett is ready to pursue this new adventure with the support of his friends and family.”
Boys basketball practices begin Nov. 13 this fall while the girls start the following week on Nov. 20. The boys’ season will conclude the week before the girls next winter due to Breslin Center availability for the state finals in March 2024.
