LAKE CITY — Campers, get ready to reserve your spot.
The Missaukee County Parks Department’s new reservation system is set to go live on Tuesday, Nov. 1. On that day, Missaukee County residents will have from noon to Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 11:59 a.m. to reserve a spot.
The system will then close and reopen on Friday, Nov. 4 at noon. At that time, everyone will have the chance to reserve their camping spots at any time.
However, you don’t have to wait until November to check the site out.
Missaukee County Parks Manager Grace Freese said the county has been setting up its reservation information on campspot.com. Though information and maps for the county and Crooked Lake parks aren’t live yet, Freese said people can begin to familiarize themselves with the website and the app.
“They can get on Camp Spot and they can create a profile,” she said. “What the profile is going to consist of is their name, address, phone number, and if they wanted to enter a card at that time, they could go ahead and enter their card.
“Then, they can go on to other campgrounds and just kind of look at how things are set up and play around with making a mock reservation.”
Freese said the new system is more user-friendly and will it easier for campers to reserve and make payments. Freese said it offers users to ability to filter through sites based on pricing, site amenities, features, and more.
A map will also be available for campers to scroll through to pick out a site. Freese said they are working on taking photos to include with each site, so campers can see what they look like.
Once the person chooses a site, Freese said they’ll need to enter their site and equipment details to ensure it works for them. The site will also will campers to pay online when it’s most convenient for them.
“They can do it on their own time as soon as we go live,” she said.
“They don’t have to rely on us to be there to make sure they’re going to get what they would like to get.”
Freese said when the system goes live, campers will be able to reserve campsites, cabins, boat slips, pavilions, and more at the county park and Crooked Lake. In the future, she said they would like to have people register their boat trailers.
“It’s kind of a one-stop shop,” she said.
One of the benefits of the new system Freese said was the improved record keeping. Freese said both the parks department and the customer will have easier access to their payment history to ensure they’re on time. Freese also said they’ll be able to see who has reserved which spot and for how long.
The system also ensures there’s no double booking.
As she continues getting the system ready to go, Freese said all campers who reserved a spot this year should be receiving an information packet. She said the packet will include detailed instructions about how to book a reservation and the regulations regarding when people can reserve spots. A map with the new campsite numbers will also be included.
If anyone didn’t receive a packet, Freese said they should contact her department. Extra packets are available at her office for those curious about the new system.
Freese said she hopes the new system will give residents more opportunities to stay at the local campgrounds, while also making reserving a spot easier for everyone.
While some questions and concerns have been brought up, Freese said she hopes those will be addressed on the system goes live.
“It’s my hope that a lot of the anxiety that was expressed over the course of the summer is going to be relieved, and people are going to still find that they have an enjoyable experience in Missaukee County,” she said.
