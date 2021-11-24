CADILLAC — This time of year, everyone loves a happy ending and this story has one.
On Monday, a donated 38-foot concolor fir Christmas tree had some unforeseen damage that resulted in some big bare spots. Although it was not ideal, a solution was found and a new tree was delivered Tuesday to the Cadillac Commons.
The second tree, a 35-foot concolor fir, was again donated by Dutchman’s Tree Farm in Manton, hauled to the park by Peterson’s Towing in Cadillac, and set in the concrete stand by Joe’s Tree Service in Cadillac. Cadillac city crews also were in Cadillac Commons Tuesday morning to help with the installation. With the new tree perfect, the plan was for city crews to decorate the tree in preparation for its illumination at dark on Friday.
Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said the new tree was beautiful and he was thankful for all involved, especially Dutchman's Tree Farm for the fast turnaround in getting a new tree.
"Things happen. It is hard to say what happens after you bound them," he said. "Luckily, everyone was available to donate again."
"We are proud to be members of the community and honored to donate a tree in honor of our Lord's Birth," said Steve VanderWeide, founder of Dutchman's Tree Farm.
The signs of the upcoming holiday season recently have been popping up all over downtown Cadillac. One of the biggest symbols of the season, undoubtedly, is the city's Christmas tree. For years, this symbol of the season has been donated by the Manton tree farm and again will reside in Cadillac Commons for the entire holiday season.
After not having the event last due to COVID-19, the city of Cadillac is scheduled to once again kick off the Christmas season on Friday with the annual Christmas in the Park. The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 7:30 p.m. As in past years, it is anticipated carols will be sung and the city park and the tree will be lit up with holiday lights. Santa and Mrs. Claus also will be on hand to take pictures.
The event is free and takes place in the rain, shine or snow. Primos BBQ will have its food truck at the event, while hot chocolate will be provided by the Salvation Army free of charge.
For more information go to www.cadillacmichigan.com/event/cadillac-christmas-in-the-park.
