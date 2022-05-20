MCBAIN — A new wellness center is coming to McBain Schools next school year.
The announcement was made by McBain Superintendent Scott Akom during a school board meeting recently.
“The community is centered around the school and if we can provide those services, we should,” Akom said. “It creates a better learning environment.”
Thanks to a grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Katy Bies, the adolescent health manager at the District Health Department No. 10, said the new center will provide a variety of nursing and mental health services.
“The nursing services we’ll be providing include acute care for illness and injuries, immunizations, health education, along with other necessary services,” Bies said.
“We’ll be doing mental health assessment and diagnosis, grief and loss counseling, trauma assessment and treatment, and individual and family counseling, along with other needed services.”
Before the grant, Akom said the school surveyed students, parents, and the community. Through these surveys, he said they discovered there was a need for the center.
“Those results showed that there was a need there for health education and for services,” Akom said.
Bies said these services will be offered to students, ages five to 21, enrolled at McBain Schools. These students will be eligible for services regardless of their insurance or ability to pay. Bies said all insurances are accepted and there are no out of pocket costs for families.
As far as staffing, Bies said there will be a registered nurse and a licensed mental health clinician. The licensed mental health clinician could either be a person who has a master’s in social work or a licensed professional counselor.
While a space for the center hasn’t been determined, Akom said they want it to be centrally located within the school. Once a space is determined, Akom said the MDHHS grant will cover any renovations that will need to be made.
Once the center is set up, Bies said they will be open Monday through Friday. As for times, Bies said she wants to work with the community to determine the center’s hours of operation.
“We’re going to want to gather a community advisory committee there in McBain, which includes some of the staff there, some parents, and community members,” Bies said. “We’ll be working with the community advisory committee to determine the final hours or the official hours of operation.”
As the former superintendent at Mesick Schools, Akom said he has seen the benefits of having a wellness center at school.
“It’s really nice when someone gets injured in gym class and you have a medically trained person there to help with a broken arm or to help with something like that,” Akom said.
“I know we had several students that were suicidal, so I’ve seen the mental health side of the counselor working with parents and students and walking the parents through the process of getting the student help.”
Once the center is open, Bies said McBain will receive funding for the center as long as the school continues to show there’s a need for it.
While things are still coming together, Akom said he expects the center to be open for the 2022-23 school year.
“I’m looking forward to providing additional services for our students,” Akom said.
