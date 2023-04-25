1,000 rainbow trout released into Lake Billings for annual Manton Fish Derby

MANTON — The city of Manton will be kicking off the beginning of trout season with a fish derby this weekend.
The derby begins this Saturday, April 29, at exactly one minute after midnight, and ends at noon on Sunday, April 30.
Mayor Sam Cronkhite said 1,000 rainbow trout were released into Lake Billings in preparation for the annual derby, which is organized each year by the Manton Area Chamber of Commerce, with the help of area businesses.
Participants will be able to fish from shore and on the lake using non-motorized boats. Those that reel in tagged fish will be awarded prizes, including up to $500 for the first-place trout, $250 for second place and $100 for third place.
In addition, a raffle drawing will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, with prizes including a fishing kayak, a fish finder and more.
Participants also will be eligible to receive numerous door prizes such tackle boxes, rods and reels, and other fishing equipment.
This year, Cronkhite said there will be multiple food trucks selling items at the event, including TC Taco and Chillin’ N’ Grillin’ hot dogs.
Tickets cost $5 each, or $20 for five, and are available in Manton at City 2 Shore Real Estate, Cast Iron Kitchen, Manton Ace Hardware, Larson’s Floral, Bostick’s Drug Store, 308 Bar and Grill, and Manton Mini Mart.
Cronkhite said it’s important to keep in mind that all Michigan fishing laws still apply for those who participate in the derby, including trout limits.
