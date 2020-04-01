1,100 more statewide COVID-19 cases as local numbers hold steady

CADILLAC — COVID-19 cases mostly held steady in the Cadillac News coverage area Tuesday.
Wexford and Osceola counties remained at two cases as of Tuesday evening, while Missaukee County has not had any new cases since a man in his 70s died Friday, March 27, 2020. Lake County has not had a case.
Michigan's numbers climbed by 1,100 since Monday, bringing the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to 7,615. Michigan's tally of people who have died of COVID-19 reached 259.
Munson Healthcare releases information on the number of tests and patients being treated for COVID-19 in their hospitals.
As of Monday at 11:59 p.m., five people total had tested positive for COVID-19 after being tested through the Cadillac Hospital's testing program and one person was hospitalized, though the county that person lives in is not publicly available. There were 23 people with pending test results.
Cadillac Hospital is one of three Munson facilities designated to treat people with COVID-19.
On Tuesday, District Health Department No. 10 and the Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance issued a travel advisory urging people with seasonal homes to stay away from northern Michigan.
"This advisory will remain in effective until lifted and is endorsed by local public health, local healthcare systems, local law enforcement, and county leadership," concluded a letter from Kevin Hughes, health officer for District Health Deptartment No. 10.
Most of the people who test positive for COVID-19 are older; approximately 61% of the COVID-19 cases in Michigan are in people who are age 50 and up. Just 10% are 29 or younger.
People who die of COVID-19 in Michigan, as has been the case elsewhere, also tend to be older. The average is 70 and the median is 71, though the range is 25 to 107.
