CADILLAC — Of the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, on Tuesday only Osceola County has had a new COVID-19 case.
There's been a fairly steady uptick of cases in Osceola County since June 26, with only a few days having no new cases and some days having more than one.
Osceola County now has 58 confirmed cases, zero deaths, five probable cases and 21 recoveries.
Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, which are in District Health Department No. 10's jurisdiction, held steady on Tuesday. Wexford County has 44 confirmed cases, four deaths, 13 probable cases and 12 recoveries. Missaukee County has 26 confirmed cases, one death, 14 probable cases and17 recoveries. Lake County has 13 confirmed cases, zero deaths, one probable case and six recoveries.
Statewide on Tuesday, there were 74,725 confirmed cases, 6,135 confirmed deaths, 8.334 probable cases and 55,162 (that number is updated weekly).
On Monday, DHD No. 10 issued a somewhat rare public exposure warning.
The health department has issued few of these to date, saying that it's people who have been in close contact with infected persons that are at the most risk.
On Monday, the department announced that a person who recently tested positive for the coronavirus may have exposed others to the virus on July 11 and 12 at River Street Station in Manistee.
"While DHD No. 10 will release information about public exposure sites when it is determined through investigation that it’s not possible to identify all close contacts, everyone needs to remember that approximately 40% of COVID-19 cases appear to be asymptomatic," the department noted in a press release. "Asymptomatic cases are especially difficult because they are not sick and therefore not staying home. Additionally, contagious individuals can spread the virus prior to experiencing symptoms."
The health department called on members of the community to wear masks, practice social distancing and to follow proper hygiene.
