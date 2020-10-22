10 new COVID-19 cases in local counties on Wednesday

CADILLAC — In the 10 counties District Health Department No. 10 oversees, COVID-19 cases are up 102%, the health department said on Wednesday.
And that's just for the first 18 days of October, during which there were 486 new cases in the health department's jurisdiction, compared to all of August, when there were 241 new cases among the 10 counties.
Three of the counties in District Health Department No. 10's jurisdiction are also in the Cadillac News coverage area; Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties.
The local counties a mixed bag compared to the district as a whole. Missaukee County is about average, with a 100% increase (seven cases in August and 14 for the first 18 days of October). Lake County has mostly held steady, with an 8% increase.
Wexford County on the other hand, has been trending down, with fewer cases in September (25) and the first 18 days of October (18) compared to August (35). Wexford County's case count so far has dropped 49%, according to a chart provided by the health department.
"Schools, colleges, and farms tend to be contributing to the uptick in several of the counties. Social gatherings and some outbreaks at businesses are also contributing to the increase," said Jeannine Taylor, public information officer for DHD No. 10.
District Health Department No. 10's first confirmed COVID-19 case was seven months ago, on March 20 in Wexford County.
More than half of Wexford County's cases (78 out of 141) have been in the last three months. The same is true in Missaukee County, where 36 out of 65 cases have been confirmed in the past three months and in Lake County (33 out of 50).
While Wexford County has, overall, been trending down compared to August, on Wednesday, the county was one of the local county's with the most cases.
Wexford County added five new, confirmed cases on Wednesday and a new probable case. Confirmed cases are those that have had a positive diagnostic test result, while probable cases are symptomatic with close contact with a confirmed case but have not tested positive for the virus. Missaukee County added one new case on Wednesday. Lake County did not have a newly confirmed case but did have a new probable case.
Osceola County, which is part of Central Michigan District Health Department, added four new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total there to 118 confirmed cases.
A surge of cases can make it difficult to track down possible close contacts.
“We do our best to respond to positive cases as quickly as possible,‘ stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD No. 10, according to a news release. “What we are dealing with this week is not only many positive cases, but also a substantially large number of close contacts to each case that must be contacted. For example, one positive case in a school can have upwards of 35 close contacts or more that all must be contacted. We ask for patience and understanding as we adjust staffing and increase our resources to manage our caseload."
Healthcare experts have said they are concerned about COVID-19 spreading as cooler temperatures send people indoors.
But on Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Sevices announced restrictions on visitation at nursing homes would loosen in counties where the virus hasn't been spreading as much.
"Indoor visitation is now allowed in areas where the current risk level is A, B, C, or D, so long as the facilities have had no new cases, including those involving residents or staff, originating within the prior 14 days," stated an MDHHS news release.
Wexford County is risk level B; Missaukee is C and Lake and Osceola are D.
Statewide coronarivus numbers reached 150,989 on Wednesday, an increase of 1,597. There have been 7,086 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan.
DHD No. 10 issued the following reminders regarding reducing the spread of COVID-19:
— Stay at home when you are sick and do your best to keep yourself away from other members of your household. Please do not go to school, work, or events/social gatherings if you are sick. Arrange for groceries and medicine to be delivered to your house when you are sick.
— If you find out that you are positive for COVID-19, please try to call your close contacts as soon as possible to let them know. An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours (2 days) before the person has symptoms or tests positive.1 Positive individuals should follow home isolation guidelines and close contacts should follow quarantine guidelines. By choosing to isolate or quarantine, you are protecting the health of others in the community.
— About 40% of people are asymptomatic (do not have symptoms) but are still capable of spreading the virus. Therefore, it is important for everyone to follow safety protocols as much as possible.
— Close contacts of confirmed and probable cases might be notified through the Trace Force system which is a statewide system that partners with local health departments. This might take up to a couple of days; therefore if you are told by a family member, friend, co-worker or employer that you may be a close contact, please start quarantining right away, and do not wait for a phone call. Once you receive a phone call, further instructions will be given.
— If you receive a phone call from local or state health department staff or volunteers, please answer the phone and provide as much information as possible. It is important for us to get information quickly and accurately to reduce the risk of others becoming infected.
— Refrain from hosting or attending gatherings that do not follow proper spatial distancing, especially if they do not comply with the current epidemic orders.
— Wear a face covering or mask when you are indoors at a public place or in crowded outdoor areas. Wearing a face covering can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by about 70%.
— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least twenty seconds.
— Keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more when you are inside or outside.
— Cover coughs and sneezes; avoid touching your face.
— Clean/disinfect all “high touch‘ surfaces every day with household cleaning spray or wipes.
— Everyone, ages 6 months and above, should get a flu shot this year. It is possible that both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu could be circulating at the same time.
— If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice. An automated self-checker is also available to help you make decisions and seek appropriate medical care. Also, testing locations can be found by visiting www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest or by calling 211.
