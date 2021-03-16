CADILLAC — There were more than 100 new COVID-19 cases recorded among local counties since Friday as the risk level climbs.
In Wexford County, between March 9 and March 12, the risk level climbed from B to D, with the county's 7-day average positivity rate at 17.2% as of March 12 (according to the state's Mi Safe Start Map). Since the last update on the map, the county has added 49 new COVID-19 cases. Wexford County sits at just below 1,500 cases throughout the pandemic.
Missaukee County added 39 cases since Friday, reaching a pandemic total of 743. Missaukee County's 7-day average positivity rate was 26% as of March 12 and has been rising steadily since mid-February, state data shows. It's the county's highest 7-day average rate of the year-long pandemic and puts the county in the state's risk level E, the highest.
In Lake County, where there were three new cases since Friday, the positivity rate is comparatively low. The state had the county in risk level A, the lowest, with a 3.7% positivity rate.
Osceola County added 11 cases since Friday, reaching a pandemic total of 976. Osceola County has a 7-day average positivity rate of 8.2% and is in risk level B.
Wexford and Missaukee counties are grouped with the Traverse City region, which has an overall positivity rate of 6.2% for the 7-day average, with a risk level of A, the lowest.
Meanwhile, Osceola and Lake counties are in the Grand Rapids region, which has an overall positivity rate of 4.7% and a risk level of A.
Overall, the state has a positivity rate of 5% and a risk level of A.
Statewide cases reached 610,580 on Monday. There have been 15,783 COVID-19 deaths over the past year.
Central Michigan District Health Department, which serves Osceola County, said on Monday that vaccination slots are now available for people in Phase 1B, Group C (frontline essential workers which include food processing workers, critical manufacturing, public transit, grocery store workers, US Postal Workers, non-hospital laboratories; persons ages 50 and above regardless of their medical conditions); people in Phase 1C, Group B (persons ages 16 – 49 with underlying medical conditions); and people in Phase 1C, Group C (caregivers of children with special needs).
"A self-scheduling link is available at www.cmdhd.org. If you fall under the priority groups listed above, you may schedule an appointment. If appointment slots are full, please check back at a later time. We will add additional clinics as more vaccine becomes available," the department said.
District Health Department No. 10, which serves Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and other counties, is expected to announce details of the plan to expand the vaccine to more Michiganders soon; the state recently announced plans to open up vaccination to people with medical conditions later this month and to all adult Michiganders in early April.
