CADILLAC — A select group of kids from around the area were the given the chance on Wednesday to make their family’s Christmas a little bit more merry.
During the Shop with A Hero program, 100 children received a $100 gift card to shop for family members at the Walmart store in Haring Township.
A local “hero” accompanied the children while they shopped. Among the heroes were members of the Cadillac Police Department, Cadillac Fire Department, doctors, Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins, volunteers from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, Cadillac Area Woman’s and Men’s Giving Circle, Habitat for Humanity, Cadillac Leadership Class and business leaders from the community.
The children who participated in Shop with a Hero are 10 to 11 years of age and were identified and chosen by school counselors. Each child had a wish list to help shop for their family.
Each child also received from Walmart a turkey and all the fixings for their holiday dinner. Schools participating were Manton, Lake City, McBain, Mesick and Cadillac.
According to a press release from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, this program helps children who may be having a rough spell and need a positive experience with a real hero. This is Walmart’s way of giving back to the community and doing some Christmas cheer outreach.
Doreen Lanc, executive director of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, commented, “Shop with a Hero Program is an opportunity to collaborate with local non-profits and Walmart, while building a positive experience for our most vulnerable children.”
Shop with a Hero was made possible through $10,000 in grants from the Missaukee Area Community Foundation, Cadillac Youth Advisory Committee, grants written to Walmart from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, and the Salvation Army, United Way of Wexford Missaukee Counties, and a Shop with a Hero Golf Outing held at Caberfae Peaks.
