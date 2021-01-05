100 new local COVID-19 cases over New Year holiday weekend

CADILLAC — Three out of the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area saw new COVID-19 cases over the New Year holiday and weekend.
Since Dec. 30, Missaukee County has added the most cases among local counties, with more than a dozen probable cases converting to confirmed cases (probable cases are sometimes awaiting test results. Once the test result comes in, the case is changed from probable to confirmed on the District Health Department No. 10 dashboard). Missaukee County added 53 confirmed cases according to the dashboard on Monday, reaching a pandemic total of 475. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases dropped from 59 on Dec. 3, 2020 to 40 as of Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Missaukee County also had one of the area's three COVID-19 deaths over the New Year holiday and weekend. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Missaukee County is now nine.
Wexford County added 30 COVID-19 cases during the holiday weekend, reaching a pandemic total of 975. There were also six new probable cases, bringing the pandemic total of probable cases to 55.
The other two COVID-19 deaths in the newspaper's coverage area were both in Wexford County. The pandemic total number of deaths in the county now sits at 18.
That's tied with Osceola County for first place. Osceola County has had 18 COVID-19 deaths and 754 cases, with 27 of those cases new over the holiday weekend.
Lake County did not have any new confirmed cases or COVID-19 deaths over the holiday weekend but did have one new probable case. The Lake County pandemic total number of confirmed cases is 288 with 16 probable cases.
A Cadillac News analysis of state-provided diagnostic testing data shows the positivity rate of the four counties combined is 9.9% for the week ending Jan. 2, up slightly from the week ending Dec. 26, when it was 9.2%.
Statewide, the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic came to Michigan has climbed above half-a-million. On Monday, it was 502,119. There have been 12,678 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan over the past year.
