CADILLAC — The region and country as a whole face a number of tough economic challenges in coming years and while the obstacles are numerous, so are the possible solutions.
That fact was evident during a meet-the-candidates forum held Monday at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center.
Henry Wolf, director of government relations for the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance, asked candidates several questions, including their thoughts on the area’s workforce and housing shortages.
Candidates attending included all those running in the 101st District, which is comprised of most of Wexford County, Lake County west of Luther, all of Newaygo County, and slivers of Mason and Oceana counties. Running in the 101st District are Cadillac resident Amanda Siggins, who is running as a Democrat, and four Republicans — Fremont resident Joseph Fox, Newaygo resident Chad Pierce, White Cloud resident Diane Schindlbeck and White Cloud resident Kelly Smith.
Workforce challenges
When asked about workforce issues, Pierce said he believes the issue is tied to the minimum wage, which hasn’t tracked with inflation. He added that he understands what a minimum wage would do to businesses in the area, which is why his plan would be to index a $15 minimum wage increase with each county’s median income. Doing this would raise the minimum wage in Wexford County, for instance, to $12.75, with the remaining $2.25 covered by the government.
“Honestly, I don’t know why this hasn’t been done,” Pierce said.
Schindlbeck said she felt completely different than Pierce about this issue, adding she doesn’t believe incentives and “enabling” people are solutions to the problem. She said small business owners should make those decisions themselves and if the government cuts taxes and regulations, business owners would have more working capital to pay their employees.
Fox said he wanted to give an “amen” to what Schindlbeck said, and added that it’s a challenge in the world today “when it’s easier not to work, than it is to work.”
Siggins said she thinks legislators could work with local governments to make sure they’re receiving the tax dollars they are owed, which would improve the aesthetic of the community and attract more residents and employees. She added that they need to ensure the state supports workforce development programs such as the CTC, and work to create programs to help older workers learn new technologies to stay in the workforce longer. She concluded that universal early childhood education and after-school programs would allow caregivers to return to work and lessen the burden on daycare facilities.
Smith said preparing students to be part of the workforce at an early age will be key.
“Back to teaching the basics,” Smith said. “When they graduate from high school, or even before that ... make it easier for them to get the job of their dreams.”
Housing challenges
Smith said he thinks the amount of government red tape, from zoning to permitting regulations, has had a negative effect on the availability of housing throughout the state.
“At some point in time, government needs to get out of the way and let private industry do its thing,” Smith.
Siggins said she thinks legislators should act as liaisons between local communities and developers to obtain grants, tax abatements and other incentives to create additional housing and help entrepreneurs start construction businesses. She added that offering fair wages to people who build the houses also will be crucial.
Fox commented that he sees communities doing their best when it comes to housing and agreed with Smith that government needs to “get out of the way and let capitalism do its work and allow people to build, and to deregulate.”
Schindlbeck said she believes “attainable housing is a thing of the past” and added that “we can thank the Biden administration for that ... we need to get back to policies like we had under the Trump administration.” On the state level, Schindlbeck believes the government needs to work “as a partner and not as a regulator.”
Pierce agreed with some of the other candidates that regulations and zoning requirements were detrimental for residential development, but added that when it comes to multi-family dwellings, it’s a more complicated situation.
“It takes time,” Pierce said. “Functionally, some of us would be termed out before we see those buildings would go up.”
In the meantime, Pierce said he thinks they should look at options for increasing the incentives for people to rent out their personal homes or secondary homes, perhaps by extending the homestead tax exemption to secondary homes.
What areas of the budget would you cut?
During the forum, someone in the audience asked what areas of the state budget they would cut in the event of a fiscal emergency.
Schindlbeck replied that department budgets would be first on the list, since many state employees are still working from home.
“Legislators are not even able to walk into their office and have a conversation with them,” Schindlbeck said. “If we’re going to stop some of this one-time spending ... we need to cut their budgets right now and discipline them.”
Fox agreed and added that being in Lansing right now is like “being in Petoskey on the first day of deer season. You can shoot a gun down main street and not hit anybody.”
Siggins said the thing she would cut is the gas tax, “to incentivize people to travel up north to areas like ours and to help out trucking companies and building companies because it takes a ton of gas to travel from one place to another.” She added that she would lower interest rates for training programs, colleges and trade programs.
Smith agreed with Schindlbeck and Fox that department budgets need to be looked at, especially since so many employees are working from home right now.
“If that’s the case, there must be some savings to that,” Smith said. “If there’s going to be savings from it, where is it being spent?”
Pierce said he had a different take than his fellow Republican candidates, in that he believes working from home is here to stay.
“Welcome to the new reality,” Pierce said. “Workers want it and businesses are going to have to adjust.”
Under that premise, Pierce said he would look to cut state facility costs, since there won’t be as much of a need for physical buildings in the future.
“That’s probably one of the better places to look,” Pierce said. “And that’s probably one of the first places that businesses are going to be looking over the next couple of years, is what their facility budgets look like.”
What would you do with surplus ARPA funds?
The last audience question was what candidates would do with leftover American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Pierce said he would put it toward roads and start developing a longterm state infrastructure plan; Schindlbeck said she also would use the money for infrastructure costs; Fox commented that “if money can be used, it should be used,” but added that it also might not be a bad idea to give the money back to the federal government, as some townships have done for the sake of future generations; Siggins said she would use the money to address the root causes of employee shortages; and Smith said he would use the money for workforce development.
Keep reading the Cadillac News for additional coverage on the candidates in the 104th House District and 36th Senate District who attended the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.