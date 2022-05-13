104th house district candidates discuss political polarization, rural broadband access

CADILLAC — Two of the three candidates running in the 104th House District earlier this week gave their views on several hot topics during a forum held at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center.
The 104th District includes a sliver of Wexford County north of Manton and Mesick, in addition to parts of Grand Traverse, Manistee, Benzie, Kalkaska and Antrim counties. Candidates running in the 104th District are Bellaire resident Cathy Albro, who is running as a Democrat, and two Republicans — Fife Lake resident Katie Kniss and Interlochen resident John Roth. Both Albro and Roth attended the event, while Kniss was absent.
The forum, dubbed “Advocacy in Action,” was organized by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce and moderated by Henry Wolf, director of government relations for the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance. Wolf started the discussion by asking Albro and Roth a question he posed to candidates in the nearby 101st District — what would they do to address the workforce shortage in Northern Michigan?
Albro said providing employees livable wages and “family friendly” working conditions would bring more people back to the workforce. Family friendly working conditions include jobs with flexible scheduling and in some cases, onsite child care. She said the state may be able to work with employers to incentivize the creation of these types of programs.
Albro said more options for “low cost or no cost” post-high school education also would strengthen the workforce. She said we need to be “futuristic” in our thinking about jobs that will be needed in coming years, including those related to agriculture and food system sustainability.
“Michigan is going to be a climate refuge,” Albro said in regard to the potentially pernicious effects of climate change; being located near such an abundance of fresh water could will open the doors to many career fields in Michigan as climate change continues to negatively affect other parts of the country.
Another action Albro said would improve the workforce situation in the state is to once again fund the Office of Rural Development, which currently is closed. She said the office would act as a “clearing house” for development funds coming into the state.
Finally, Albro said the state should do more to assist in the development of employee-owned businesses. Giving employees more stake in the companies that employ them would give them more incentive to work, she said.
Roth said it would be difficult to change overnight the workforce situation, as many people have figured out that it’s easier for them to stay home and take care of their families than go out and work.
A longterm solution would be to push kids at an earlier age — in seventh or eighth grade — to start thinking about what they want to do for a living once they graduate, Roth said.
He said it also will be important to emphasize careers in the skilled trades just as much as those one could obtain after attending a four-year university. Roth said for too long, skilled trades have had a negative connotation attached to them, while society has encouraged young people to pay “outrageous monies” to attend a university.
“Shame on us, as adults,” Roth said in regard to the prevalent messaging around post-high school education.
As far as wages go, Roth said jobs are better-paying nowadays than they’ve ever been, so he doesn’t think that’s the issue. What he does think is a problem, however, is that many parents aren’t teaching their kids that working is a necessity of life.
“We gotta start teaching our kids what a job is,” Roth said.
Roth also defended the work that legislators currently are doing to decrease regulations in the state and strike down bills that would add even more red tape, including one piece of legislation that would have fined businesses $1,000 if they had to change work schedules for employees on short notice.
After Wolf finished questioning the candidates, one person in the audience asked what each candidate thought could be done to ease political polarization in the state and country.
Albro said the solution to that problem begins with the voters choosing candidates that recognize the common values and needs of the people they represent and who are willing to work with those who have opposing viewpoints and compromise to get things done.
Roth said the first thing people should do is throw their phones away and stop watching the state and national news coverage. Roth added that 90% of bills signed into law in Michigan are bipartisan but the media focuses mainly on the minority of partisan bills that representatives are “beating ourselves up over.”
“The state of Michigan is not like Washington, D.C.,” said Roth, who further elaborated that there isn’t as much pressure on state representatives to go along with special interests. In Lansing, Roth said lobbyists work for several different clients, so if they’re told “no” by a legislator on an issue they’re pushing, they’re less likely than a single-client lobbyist at the federal level to go after them in the next election cycle, since they may be coming back a month later with another issue to discuss. Not fearing the lobbyists in this way, Roth said they’re in a better position to represent their constituents.
The final question asked to both candidates was what they’d do to improve broadband internet access in Northern Michigan.
Roth replied that believe it or not, “it’s coming.” He said there is a lot of state and federal money coming down the pike to improve the broadband infrastructure in rural areas.
Albro agreed that progress on this front is being made, particularly with holding companies accountable for work they say they’ll do. In the past, Albro said no agency held companies accountable after taking public dollars to complete broadband work. With the recent opening of a state office tasked with the coordinated development of broadband, Albro said this accountability finally is in place.
