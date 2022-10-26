LAKE CITY — Two candidates are in the running to secure the 105th District House of Representative seat this November.
Missaukee County is in the 105th District, which includes Roscommon, Crawford, part of Kalkaska, the southern half of Oscoda, most of Otsego and part of Antrim counties.
Candidates running in the 105th District are incumbent Republican Ken Borton, of Gaylord, and Frederic resident Adam Wojdan.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate to respond to a questionnaire to give readers an idea who they are and where they stand on certain issues.
Ken Borton
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I’m 64 years old, graduate of Liberty University. Married, two daughters, five grandchildren. My approach to government is pretty simple. Meet with and listen to as many people as possible in my district and take their voice back to Lansing. Protecting our way of life in Northern Michigan will always be a priority.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
Northern Michigan is home for Brenda and me, and we try to give back to our community. Before representing our district in Lansing, I served for 10 years on our Otsego County Board of Commissioners. At the county and state level, I have advocated the needs of our community and worked to make our state an even better place to live and thrive.
From fixing the roads to fighting for tax relief to investing in education, I’ve been hard at work in the Legislature. With the support of my fellow Northern Michigan residents, I look forward to building on these accomplishments for our region.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
The economy is tremendously important, especially now. The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns made it harder for Northern Michigan families to get by, and inflation continues to hold people back. I’ve supported three bipartisan tax relief plans to help hard-working taxpayers, but the governor vetoed them. I hope we can come together and finally get tax relief to Michigan residents.
I’ve also supported relief for the local businesses afflicted most during COVID-19. The governor vetoed this plan twice before eventually signing it.
In addition to economic issues, I’m tackling other priorities for Northern Michigan. For two years running, our bipartisan school aid budget has provided equal per-pupil foundation funding for all Michigan schools. We have also invested in fixing our roads, bridges and other infrastructure, including important local transportation projects in Northern Michigan.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
Everyone agrees that elections must be secure, and I’ve worked to improve the integrity of Michigan elections. Just recently, the Legislature and governor approved a bipartisan plan to improve chain of custody procedures and increase security for ballot drop boxes, while enabling local clerks to preprocess absentee ballots for efficient counting.
• How can the state help to address the issue of rising costs and inflation?
I mentioned the tax relief I’ve supported to help families get through the challenges of higher prices. Two of our plans would have provided income tax relief, and one of our plans specifically aimed to help people with prices at the pump by pausing the gas tax. It was disappointing to see the governor veto our bipartisan plans, but I won’t give up on the possibility of relief.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
Northern Michigan residents need dependable internet access at home, work, and school, and I’ve been working to expand access to our region and other underserved communities throughout the state. This spring, I helped pass a bipartisan law to invest in infrastructure, including in broadband.
Additionally, I support legislation to encourage internet providers to expand to areas that need it most by removing property taxes from new broadband equipment for these expansion efforts. Gov. Whitmer vetoed this proposal once, but improving internet access remains a priority for me.
• What is your stance on the issue of abortion? What do you think the law in Michigan should be concerning abortion?
I am committed to protecting life. I believe we must do more to help pregnant mothers and their babies get necessary care and support. Our bipartisan budget included tens of millions of dollars to support prenatal and postnatal care, housing for pregnant women, and more, but Gov. Whitmer vetoed these funds. Michigan must be a place where every family can get the support they need.
• Workforce shortages are an issue for many employers in Northern Michigan. Do you have any ideas on how to entice more working-age people to the region?
Workforce shortages are happening in all job areas across the state. Building and maintaining a talented workforce here in Northern Michigan will help sustain and advance our local economy. I supported funding in the latest state budget for programs like the Going PRO Talent Fund, which helps local businesses train workers, and Michigan Reconnect, which helps people earn skill certificates or associate degrees.
• Do you have any ideas on how to improve educational outcomes for students in Michigan schools?
My commitment to education and our kids continues with record-high investments in K-12 schools. I voted for record funding to our local schools, including hundreds of millions of dollars to improve school safety and mental health services. I want to give every student the best possible chance at academic success and give parents peace of mind about their safety.
• Is there anything the state can do to incentivize more manufacturing companies such as the EV battery plant in Big Rapids to set up shop in Michigan?
I supported a recently approved plan that will help our state compete in efforts to create jobs here. This plan deposited $846 million into our Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund, which helps job providers invest in Michigan.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
No
Adam Wojdan
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
My name is Adam Wojdan, I’m 27 years old and I have a Bachelors of Liberal Arts with a major in political science and a minor in public relations from Wayne State University. My approach to government is a more left leaning one. The government is there in order to help and serve its people. I see it as an active entity that should always have its peoples best interests at heart.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
I believe that I am a good choice for this position because I am just an average person. I’m 27 and have seen the needs of the public, because I am one of them. I have always sought to help out those around me. I wish to see district 105 and the rest of Michigan flourish.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
Over the course of the next decade I can see one of the biggest challenges facing Michigan is nature and our environment. One of the things that can have a large impact is the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline. The line goes underneath our Great Lakes and has the potential to devastate our fresh water. We need to protect our environment and all those that inhabit it.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
Election security has been something that has gained a lot of light over the course of the last few elections. There have been cases of votes that had been cast from people who are deceased. There have also been cases of voter intimidation, and these should be taken seriously. One way that some of these issues could be addressed would be to have a greater number of people working at the polls making sure that people feel safe.
• How can the state help to address the issue of rising costs and inflation?
The issue of rising costs and inflation have been on the rise as of late, and much of our state and country are feeling the effects. This is something that many people are trying to work through and attempt to address in a way that can help people. One way in which the state could help with this would be to look at some areas where rising costs are increasing the most. The state could look into this and make sure that companies are not using the tactic of price gauging, and if it is found it should be something that is swiftly dealt with.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
In this day and age, high-speed internet is something that is required for most aspects of life. While it is required for a lot, it is something that is not available for all people. There are a lot of rural areas in Northern Michigan where high-speed internet access is simply not available. One thing that can be done to help fix this issue would be to contact and work with the different Internet Service Providers and see what would be required to make sure that high-speed internet is available across Northern Michigan. There must be something that the state can do to help its people.
• What is your stance on the issue of abortion? What do you think the law in Michigan should be concerning abortion?
The topic of abortion has always been one that can be dividing for many people, especially now with the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. I am Pro Choice, people should have control of what happens to their own bodies. Just because it was overturned, does not mean that abortions will simply cease to happen, only the option to have them happen safely will cease. The state of Michigan should work to make sure that all of its people are safe, and should work toward keeping the option of abortion there. It is not something that should be criminalized.
• Workforce shortages are an issue for many employers in Northern Michigan. Do you have any ideas on how to entice more working-age people to the region?
All across Michigan workforce shortages have been a concern for many people and businesses. The impact is something that has been felt be all. With the pandemic of COVID-19, work-from-home jobs have become popular because employers had to makes changes to their businesses. One way that the state could help to address this issue may be to offer incentives to people. To be rather blunt, money talks.
• Do you have any ideas on how to improve educational outcomes for students in Michigan schools?
Education has always been something that has been important to me. One way that educational outcomes could possibly be improved in Michigan would be to not solely focus on test scores. While test scores are important, they do not define the performance or knowledge of individual students. Schools should also take a look at the different pathways that students can take after high school. One way that educational outcomes could be improved would be to identify students’ educational needs and strengths and work with them to make sure that they are on track.
• Is there anything the state can do to incentivize more manufacturing companies such as the EV battery plant in Big Rapids to set up shop in Michigan?
One way that Michigan could help to incentivize more manufacturing companies to come to Michigan would be to offer tax incentives. The state could also show that by having these companies coming to Michigan would be a benefit to both parties, it will increase the number of jobs that are available, and these companies would be able to make and sell their products here. The state needs to show these companies that Michigan is the right place for them and by coming here they will be helping to support the state and its people.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
I have never been convicted of a crime.
