CADILLAC — Consumers Energy is providing a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards/certificates purchased through local chambers of commerce and downtown organizations as part of the Our Town program.
The Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce is once again participating in this year’s program. The Cadillac Downtown Dollar Program has been awarded $10,000 for sales that can be matched up to generate $20,000 in spending in Cadillac downtown businesses this year.
“Consumers Energy is excited to again support Michigan’s small businesses and communities we serve this holiday season,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience, “Our Town’ made an impact across Michigan last year, and we look forward to seeing the program’s dollars and shoppers give a boost to shops and restaurants in their hometowns.”
This year, the program will be open for a maximum of $100 purchase within the match program ($200 take-home dollars). Downtown Dollars can be requested for purchase on the Cadillac.org website and available for pick up at the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce.
The online orders will be open Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the first 100 applications eligible for the match dollar program. The website will state once matched dollars are sold out and additional dollars may be purchased at face value.
Purchasers will receive an invoice for electronic payment, or they can pay with check or cash upon pick up at the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, 222 North Lake St., on Dec. 22 after 9 a.m. A list of businesses that are participating in the Downtown Dollar Program will be available online and on a QR code on the back of the printed dollars.
“We are thankful to participate in this opportunity through the Our Town Consumers Energy Program this year” said Caitlyn Berard, president of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce. “Spending in our downtown core is a long-term investment towards the economic, community and business development of an area. It contributes to both workforce retention and attraction in our area when our areas of shopping, entertainment and dining are strong.”
If you are a business within the city of Cadillac Downtown Development Authority district and interested in participating in this year’s program, please contact the CACC at info@cadillac.org for membership and Downtown Dollar Program participation.
