12 businesses in Wexford, Missaukee receive state assistance to stay afloat

CADILLAC — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced recently that 12 small businesses in Wexford and Missaukee counties were among the first to receive assistance from the state to help them stay afloat while the “stay-at-home‘ order is in effect.
According to an MEDC press release, the Northwest Small Business Relief Fund Collaborative consisting of Networks Northwest, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, Northwest Michigan Works!, Northwest Small Business Development Center, Traverse Connect, Alliance for Economic Success, and Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce reviewed nearly 1,000 applications for grants up to $10,000 and loans for $50,000.
The Collaborative was able to award $520,000 in grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 for 75 small businesses across Northwest Michigan, and is referring 10 businesses to receive a total of $500,000 in extremely low interest loans from the MEDC.
The MEDC set forth criteria for the collaborative to use when deciding which businesses would receive aid, and how much they would receive. Criteria included the size of the business, COVID-19 impact, profitability, and proximity to high impact areas. The scoring teams also considered historical/cultural significance as well as ensuring all counties in the region had awarded businesses.
Businesses that received aid in Missaukee County were Arletta’s Flowers and Gifts, Reedy’s Restaurant, Lake City Family Diner, and Shoreline Café, LLC.
Businesses that received aid in Wexford County were The Trend Designers, Culinary Consultants of Cadillac, Inc., The Ultimate Gift Shop, LLC, RJ Grants, Inc, Your Sister’s Closet, Cadillac Tuxedo, LLC, Blue Pin Alley and Three Oh Eight of Manton.
The Collaborative also awarded assistance to businesses in Grand Traverse, Manistee, Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska, Charlevoix, Emmet, and Leelanau counties.
“I am very proud of the collaborative, yet sobering work of this group of economic development agencies and professionals from throughout the region,‘ said Matt McCauley, CEO of Networks Northwest. “While these dollars will be meaningful to many area employers, only 7% of the applicants received grants because of the limited funds provided to us by the state. I truly wish there was more money we could distribute. We will continue to be an advocate for area companies impacted by this severe economic disruption and fully anticipate more resources to assist in the near future.‘
Some of the local businesses that received assistance have closed down temporarily as a result of the stay-at-home order, while others have scaled back their operations significantly.
“I’m grateful ... prayers were answered when I got that email that I got the grant,‘ Your Sister’s Closet Owner Kaycie Ramsey told the Cadillac News. “When you own your own business, it takes a lot of faith to keep going. Luckily I have a lot of faith and people that pray for me and my business. I’m so happy to see the other businesses that received the grants as well. Wish we could have more from our county to receive it but I understand why.‘
Ramsey said she received a $5,000 grant, which will go toward rent and payroll. “I hope that it will keep me going (until) the quarantine is done,‘ Ramsey said.
Reedy’s Family Restaurant was one of the businesses in Missaukee County selected to receive some grant money.
Restaurant co-owner Stephen Reedy said they intend to use the money to pay their employees for the several weeks they haven’t been able to work. Without the aid from the state, Stephen said these payments would have been impossible for them to afford.
“Restaurants always run on the edge,‘ Reedy said. “But I try not to live in fear. You just have to get out of bed and do your best every day. We’ll see what happens when it happens.‘
The Cadillac News reached out to The Right Place to find out the status of these awards in Osceola and Lake counties. The Right Place is the economic development organization that is administering the Michigan Small Business Relief Program for west Michigan. A representative for The Right Place said they had not yet announced the recipients of the Small Business Relief Program assistance but hoped to release that information soon.
