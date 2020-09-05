12-hour days at a job she loves

CADILLAC — When you ask Nina Fields about herself, pretty soon, she starts talking about the people she takes care of, instead.
Fields has worked as a caregiver at Curry House in Cadillac for the last 19 years and has been an essential worker during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The main things that I personally want really to get across is how difficult this has been on the residents and their families," said Fields, who has been working 12-hour days to care for residents of the nursing home.
Taking care of others is basically Fields' dream job; she remembers driving past Curry House when she first moved to the Cadillac area and telling her husband, "One day, I'm going to work there."
It wasn't long before she was hired as a caregiver and medtech.
"My mom did this for 10 years. And so I said that I wanted to do this, too," Fields said. Her goal is to treat others the way she would want her own parents to have been treated.
"You become part of their family, you know, and they become part of yours," Fields said. "Over the years, I think about how many families, you know, that you become a part of."
That's especially true during the pandemic.
With visitor limitations in place, family members do "window visits" with residents. Normally, family members who regularly visit the residents can just look around and get an idea of what sort of things the resident needs or wants. But now, staffers do that.
"The staff is meeting more of their needs," Fields said. "You talk to families, you spend a lot of time on the phone."
Fields said she has seen the pandemic take a toll on the residents she takes care of. They're lonely, cooped up in their rooms, and some have become weaker due to getting less exercise.
But everybody's doing their best to make the best of the situation, using the nursing home's in-house TV channel for bingo and exercise routines.
Fields told the Cadillac News she's been proud to be an essential worker during the pandemic, and her coworkers feel the same way.
"They come here because they love their job," Fields said.
