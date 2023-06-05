CADILLAC — A youth was hospitalized Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Cadillac.
According to a press release issued by the Cadillac Police Department, at approximately 6:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Granite and Laurel streets for the report of a vehicle versus bicyclist personal injury accident.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 12-year-old Cadillac youth was riding a bicycle north on Laurel Street approaching Granite Street and failed to stop at the stop sign, driving into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by 34-year-old Cadillac women.
The bicyclist was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment.
