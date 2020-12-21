LAKE CITY — An event that will be held this Tuesday in Cadillac promises to not only support beleaguered local businesses but also put a few extra dollars into the pockets of holiday shoppers.
As part of the “Our Town‘ initiative created by Consumers Energy, a limited number of gift vouchers worth $25 and $10 will be sold by the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Cadillac Association.
Individuals will be limited to purchasing five, $25 vouchers and five, $10 vouchers. Once purchased, those vouchers will be worth double what the buyer spent and can be redeemed at any of the 22 participating businesses in downtown Cadillac.
Tereesa Smith, Downtown Cadillac Association board member, said the businesses participating in the initiative are Above and Beyond Screen Printing, Ace Hardware, After 26 Depot, Baker College, Blossom Boutique, Brinks, Cadillac Family Pharmacy, Cadillac News, Cadillac Tuxedo, LLC City2Shore, Clam Lake Beer Company, G and D Pizza and Party Store, Horizon Books (and coffee), Jimmy John’s, Makse Boutique, Mercantile Bank, Serendipity, The Sweet Shop, Toy Town, The Ultimate Gift Shop, War Games North, and Your Sister’s Closet.
Smith said people will be able to purchase vouchers by phone starting at 9 a.m. To place an order via phone, call the Chamber office at (231) 775-9776 or the DCA at (231) 285-1709. She said at 10 a.m., the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce office at 222 N. Lake St. will open its doors for people who want to purchase vouchers in person. Vouchers can be purchased via cash, check or Pay Pal.
Smith said with word spreading about the success that other communities, including Lake City, have had with their versions of the initiative, she believes vouchers will sell out within a couple of hours on Tuesday.
“We expect these to sell out fast, as we have seen that in other communities across Northern Michigan,‘ Smith said.
Consumers Energy initially allocated $8,000 in matching funds for Cadillac’s Our Town initiative but later added another $4,000, bringing the total matching amount to $12,000.
Consumers Energy allocated $500,000 to 55 communities throughout Michigan to be used as a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards people buy through local Chambers of Commerce and downtown organizations, doubling the amount they can spend in downtowns across the state.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the communities we serve, and every community has seen those businesses feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,‘ said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience.
“With Our Town, we want to end the year by spreading cheer. We are putting dollars directly into shoppers’ hands to help them stretch their budgets and give a boost to shops and restaurants in their hometowns.‘
Roger Morgenstern, public information officer with Consumers Energy, said in this area, they’ve allocated funds to both the Lake City Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Cadillac Association.
Morgenstern said local chambers and downtown organizations are allowed to set up the Our Town program how they see fit.
“That way the program can be tailored for what’s best in each community,‘ Morgenstern said. “This is our way to help spur local business patronage.‘
Michelle Reichert, with the Lake City Chamber of Commerce, said they were originally awarded $3,500 as part of the program but after Consumers Energy saw how much support they were receiving online, they added another $3,000, bringing the total matching amount to $6,500.
Reichert said they decided to spotlight local restaurants, which have been hit particularly hard by the dine-in limitations imposed by the state to control the spread of COVID-19.
Lake City held their event on Saturday, and participating restaurants were A and L Trading Post, Lake City Taphouse, BC Pizza, Don’s American Pizza, Lake City Family Diner, The Patio on the Main, 2 The Moon Bakery, Pancho Villa Mexican Grill and the Shoreline Cafe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.