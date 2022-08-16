REED CITY — Ride for a Cure is back for its annual fundraiser.
The fundraiser’s been around for a little over a decade and benefits Spectrum Health’s Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center in Reed City.
The fundraiser is set for Friday, Sept. 9, to Sunday, Sept. 11, at D Bar D Ranch.
Trail rides, wagon rides, camping, a pig roast, silent auction and live music highlight the fundraiser this year.
“Cancer goes on forever,” said D Bar D Ranch owner Don Beach. “We want to give back, and that’s one way we feel we get to support what we believe in.”
The money raised at the event will help provide programming support and services at the facility’s wellness center, such as free wigs, bras, massage therapy and transportation assistance.
There is a $25 donation required to register for the event.
Ride for a Cure had been supporting the cancer center since it was built.
“We wanted to do something to give back to the community and we had all been in touch with cancer a little bit here and there” said Beach. “We figured everybody else has too, so we decided that they was just starting to build the Cancer Center so we thought that’d be a good place to start.”
Friday, Sept. 9, is set to have a speed run while Saturday will have trail rides, a pig roast and the silent auction. There will be a breakfast Sunday morning to end the event.
More than $250,000 had been raised since the event started 12 years ago, including over $27,000 in 2021.
This year’s goal is to raise $30,000 and those who raise $250 in pledges or donations will be entered into a drawing for a Blackstone grill package.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.