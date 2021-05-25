MANTON — An early evening crash Sunday left three people injured and closed a portion of U.S. 131 Highway in Wexford County’s Liberty Township, according to the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post.
Around 5 p.m. on May 23, troopers from the Cadillac Post responded to a two-vehicle personal injury crash at the intersection of U.S. 131 Highway and East County Line Road. Police said a commercial vehicle, a 2008 4000 series International, driven by a 45-year-old Allendale man was hauling a shipping container and was traveling west on East County Line Road when it crossed U.S. 131 Highway in front of a 2007 GMC Yukon.
The SUV, driven by a 34-year-old Manton man, was towing another vehicle on a car dolly and was traveling south on U.S. 131 Highway, according to police. The SUV struck the rear passenger side of the commercial vehicle and the shipping container, according to police. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured, but the Manton man and his two passengers, a 16-year-old Lake City male and 15-year-old Manton female all were transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
The crash shut down U.S. 131 Highway in both directions for more than four hours on May 23. Police said the investigation continues.
