131 lane closures occurring as part of Luther Road bridge project

GRAND RAPIDS — The Michigan Department of Transportation recently announced lane closures for road and bridge work until June 14 on southbound U.S. 131 at 14 Mile Road/Luther Road in Osceola County.
The work is weather dependent.
Cadillac MDOT Transportation Service Center Manager Del Kirkby said there will be intermittent lane closures between now and the end of the project where sometimes closures will be needed and other times they won’t.
He also said a detour on 14 Mile Road/Luther Road will be in effect until around the Fourth of July but will be reinstated for a few days later in July, to allow crews to do the finishing touches on the project.
In March, MDOT reminded residents the $1.3 million project was starting in early April. The anticipated project completion date is Friday, July 29.
Once the project started, MDOT said lane closures on U.S. 131 would be part of the project. Luther Road/14 Mile Road also would be closed and traffic detoured using Mackinaw Trail, 200th Avenue, LeRoy Road and 210th Avenue.
Work to be completed includes concrete barrier replacement, partial deck replacement, substructure repair, new expansion joints, epoxy overlay of the deck, approach work and new guardrail. Once completed, the safety benefits of the project will include a safer and smoother driving surface, plus it will extend the service life of the bridge.
Kirkby previously said the last time any work was done was in the early 2000s. At that time, Kirkby said there was some light work done and the bridge has reached the point where it needed more attention.
The work also included the shutdown of U.S. 131 near the bridge between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for several nights in a row. During that time, which occurred in April, the detour consisted of traffic going up and down the exit and entrance ramps.
