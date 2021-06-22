131 paving project to begin June 28

CADILLAC — The third and final Michigan Department of Transportation summer road project in Wexford County is scheduled to begin June 28.
Starting next Monday, MDOT will start this project that invests $2.9 million to resurface nearly 5.5 miles of U.S. 131 from Business U.S. 131 (exit 177) to Boon Road (exit 183) near Cadillac. The project will involve milling the existing surfaces and then putting down a new one. It also will add safety benefits to the roadway, including new rumble strips and pavement markings.
The work requires daytime single-lane closures with traffic shifts. One lane will remain open in each direction. The work also will include the ramps and shoulders.
The estimated end date for work is Aug. 31.
Every summer, orange barrels and road construction are part of the landscape throughout the state until the leaves begin to change colors and fall. This summer has proven to be no different.
