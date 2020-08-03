131 resurfacing project north of Cadillac to start this week

CADILLAC — Beginning this week, more than seven miles of U.S. 131 will be resurfaced north of Cadillac, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The weather-dependent project is slated to begin on Aug. 6 and will invest $1.8 million in the expressway to repave 7.3 miles of the north and southbound lanes on U.S. 131 from Boon Road in Cadillac to Old U.S. 131 south of Manton. The resurfacing project will include milling the existing surface and the resurfacing. The project end date is scheduled for Aug. 29.
During the work, MDOT said single-lane closures will be required with a traffic shift. No work, however, will be permitted on the northbound lanes on Fridays. The on- and off-ramps at Boon Road will each be closed for one day while they are repaved The southbound exit ramp will be closed on Aug. 6 while the southbound Boon Road on-ramp will be closed on Aug. 7.
For the northbound lanes, the off-ramp will be closed on Aug. 8 while the on-ramp will be closed on Aug. 10. The schedule for the Boon Road off- and on-ramp closures are tentative and weather dependent, according to MDOT.
As for the safety benefits of the project, MDOT said it includes new pavement markings and rumble strips.
