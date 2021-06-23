REED CITY — Southbound U.S.-131 near exit 159 was closed due to a crash Wednesday morning, according to Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins.
Watkins sent out an alert shortly before noon indicated the expressway was closed at that location with motorists to seek alternate route. Watkins said the expressway was expected to be shut down for an extended period of time and there was no timeframe regarding its reopening.
No additional information is known at this time and this story will be updated as more information is made available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.