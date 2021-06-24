REED CITY — Southbound U.S.-131 near exit 159 was closed for roughly four hours due to a crash Wednesday morning.
Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins sent out an alert shortly before noon Wednesday that indicated the expressway was closed at that location with motorists to seek an alternate route. Watkins said the expressway was expected to be shut down for an extended period and there was no timeframe regarding its reopening.
On the Osceola County Sheriff's Office Facebook page it stated southbound traffic on the expressway was being diverted at exit 159 while police investigated a serious crash. The post also advised people to do their best to avoid that area. Roughly four hours later, the post was updated to state the southbound lanes of the expressway were open to through traffic.
No additional information was known.
