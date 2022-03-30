GRAND RAPIDS — A job to do $1.3 million of work on an Osceola County bridge is scheduled to begin on Monday.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding residents that the construction project to improve the Luther Road/14 Mile Road Bridge over U.S. 131 is set to start Monday. The project is anticipated to be completed by Friday, July 29.
Lane closures will be in effect on U.S. 131. Luther Road/14 Mile Road will be closed and traffic will be detoured using Mackinaw Trail, 200th Avenue, LeRoy Road and 210th Avenue.
Work to be completed once the project starts includes concrete barrier replacement, partial deck replacement, substructure repair, new expansion joints, epoxy overlay of the deck, approach work and new guardrail. Once completed, the safety benefits of the project will include a safer and smoother driving surface, plus it will extend the service life of the bridge.
Cadillac MDOT Transportation Service Center Manager Del Kirkby said the last time any work was done was in the early 2000s. At that time, Kirkby said there was some light work done and the bridge has reached the point where it needs more attention.
He also said sometime in mid-April, U.S. 131 will be shut down near the bridge between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for several nights in a row. He said the detour will consist of traffic will be going up and down the exit and entrance ramps.
