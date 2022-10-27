CADILLAC — With roughly eight hours of testimony given by 14 witnesses Wednesday, the second day of the Demont Glenn Storm murder trial was a full day.
The 13 jurors deciding the fate of a 20-year-old Traverse City man alleged to have murdered Jayce Alexander Thompson, 19, of Mancelona last October heard from several of the people who also attended the party. They also heard from the law enforcement personnel who arrested Storm and a deputy who responded to the scene of the crime.
A medical examiner investigator gave her testimony about what she saw and photographed at the crime scene.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins called nine witnesses who attended the party including Mercedes Patterson, Aysa Kenwabikise, Oleata Brown, Nick Perez Jr., Seth Hauser, Malaysia Reaume, Jayden Alfred, Cameron Wayne and Ashley Blakeman.
During this testimony many of the witnesses were asked about the setup of the party site, the number of people who were attending, the number of vehicles parked or backed up to the area of the fire, and what the atmosphere was of the party.
There was no clear-cut answer other than there was a range of more than 50 people at the party but upwards of more than 100.
One of the law enforcement personnel, former Wexford County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Jobin, estimated there were 275 to 300 people at the party. Also during the testimony, it was discussed that there was alcohol and marijuana at the party.
Most of those who testified were either close friends of Thompson or at least knew him as an acquaintance. In contrast, Storm was not known personally by most of the witnesses from the party who testified. He mostly was known for being in a fight with Thompson at a previous party a few weeks before.
Although it was mentioned during opening statements on Tuesday that Storm was not familiar with most of the people attending the bonfire party or where the gathering was held, more details about why he attended the party came out Wednesday. Storm attended the party to meet a woman he had been talking to via social media. That woman was Malaysia Reaume.
At the time of the party, Reaume said she was 17. She said she had started talking with Storm through social media, including Facebook and Snapchat, but they also conversed via text messages. During this fledgling relationship, Reaume said Storm sent her photos of guns and videos of guns. She also said during these conversations, Storm asked her if she ever wanted a gun and that he occasionally goes to gun ranges.
The day of the party, Reaume testified that she told Storm she was going to the bonfire party and they could meet in person for the first time. Once at the party, Reaume testified she asked one of Storm’s friends where he was at. She was directed to the vehicle he was in. Reaume testified they met up, hugged and then started walking toward the bonfire.
While walking around the party, Reaume testified that Storm ran into another friend before they ended up sitting on the tailgate of a truck owned by Nick Perez Jr.
Reaume testified Storm started talking to one of Thompson’s friends, Cameron Wayne, who hosted the previous party where the 20-year-old man and Thompson first fought. Storm thought he was the person who pulled a gun on him and hit him. It was at this point that Reaume said Storm went to grab something from his hip, which she assumed could be a gun because he had told her during the conversations on social media that he carried a gun for security.
Before he could get out what he was reaching for, Reaume testified that she told him not to and he stopped. When Wiggins asked her why she did that, Reaume testified she thought he was going to do something terrible and that he was going to kill someone.
That is when Reaume testified Wayne went to find Thompson. When Thompson arrived, Reaume said nothing escalated from a verbal argument, but things got heated before Storm left Perez Jr.’s truck. He went to a different area of the party, but Reaume said she didn’t follow and went off with other friends.
During the testimony of Jayden Alfred, he talked about the second confrontation. He said Storm eventually came back to the area of Perez Jr.’s truck.
According to Alfred’s testimony, another verbal confrontation occurred, but this time Storm raised his shirt to show a handgun allegedly tucked in his waistband. He said that is when Thompson got upset.
Alfred said he tried to stop Thompson from approaching Storm. He was scared of what might happen because he had a gun. He testified that Thompson shoved Storm a couple of times, trying to get him to leave the party. Storm fell but got back up.
Alfred said that is when the two started to fight or wrestle on the ground. After Storm got up, Alfred testified that is when he stepped back and pulled out the gun and shot. Alfred and others who testified said they saw muzzle flashes when the gun was fired, but others said at first they thought they were fireworks.
Alfred and others testified they heard chants and yelling for Thompson to fight Storm, but no one ever got involved with the assault. It also was uncertain if punches were ever thrown, as testimony differed in that aspect. Some said there were punches, while others said there weren’t before the shots were fired.
Wexford and Missaukee County Chief Public Defender Robert Champion questioned multiple witnesses about previous testimony or statements that were given to police, including Perez Jr. and Wayne.
Champion pressed Wayne, asking him if he had to pull Thompson off of Storm when the two first fought, and Wayne answered he did. He also confirmed that people were chanting for Thompson to fight Storm, and he thought that Thompson was going to beat Storm up again.
During Wayne’s testimony, Champion pressed him about his statement to the police. Champion asked if Wayne told police he thought Storm acted in self-defense. Wayne, however, disagreed and said he thought attorneys could make it look like self-defense.
Ashley Blakeman also testified and was the person who recorded the video of the shooting. That video was played in the courtroom. The short video showed the second or so before and the first few seconds where Storm is alleged to have shot Thompson.
Blakeman said she was with Thompson the whole night with the exception of about five or 10 minutes. She said she started recording because she thought there was going to be a fistfight and she wanted to show Thompson after it was done.
After Blakeman testified, the medical examiner investigator Ashleigh Bulter, three Grand Traverse County deputies Nick White, Jeff Wallace and Sean Mugerian and Jobin testified.
At times, emotions ran high Wednesday as crime scene photos were shown of Thompson and difficult testimony was given. Thompson’s family members were driven to tears; several witnesses also shed tears for their friend. When some of the crime scene photos were shown, members of the jury also were visually disturbed.
28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore said he anticipated another full day of testimony of at least 12 more witnesses during the trial’s third day on Thursday.
In December 2021, Storm was arraigned in circuit court on charges of open murder, felony firearms and carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, for his connection with an incident on Oct. 2, 2021, in Hanover Township. Those are the same charges he is on trial for.
If convicted, Storm faces up to life in prison on the open murder charge, two years in prison consecutively and preceding any other term of imprisonment for the felony firearms offense and up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines on the other weapons offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Storm is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a shooting at a bonfire in the area of North 15 Road and West 12 Road in Hanover Township, according to a release by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were near the area and arrived on the scene five minutes after the call was received by central dispatch, police said.
Police found Thompson shot at the scene, and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The suspected shooter was identified by witnesses as Storm, and police said he reportedly fled the area.
More than 50 people attended the bonfire party, and the investigation revealed Storm and Thompson were familiar with each other before the shooting.
Storm was apprehended in Grand Traverse County without incident when a motorist who saw the information about the shooting and description of the shooter saw a person walking along M-37 who matched the description. After the motorist called the police, Storm was arrested by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
In October 2021, Storm had his request for the forensic exam approved in 84th District Court. The court ordered the competency evaluation on Oct. 6, 2021. Storm was found competent in late December 2021.
In February, Storm had his bond set at $250,000 during a bond hearing. By law, a bond had to be set after 90 days if no previous bond amount was set. As a result, the bond hearing was held. In addition to the setting of the cash or surety bond, there were conditions Storm had to follow if he posted the bond.
The final day of the trial is scheduled for Friday.
