CADILLAC — The playground in Kenwood Park recently received a major facelift thanks to the efforts of a teenager who saw a need and did something to address it.
Jacob Bellaire, 15, in the spring participated in a Kenwood Park cleanup day with his Boy Scout Troop, No. 125. During the cleanup, Bellaire said he noticed some problems with the playground equipment. There was a big crawl tube missing out of one of the pieces, and paint flaking off all of them, revealing bare metal that grew hot to the touch in the sun.
Later in the year, when it came time to choose a community service project as part of the process of earning the highest rank in the Boy Scouts — the Eagle Scout rank — Bellaire remembered the playground.
“It came up as the perfect opportunity to fix it,” Bellaire said.
To fund the project, Bellaire wrote letters to a number of local businesses and community organizations, and asked for help from family members and friends.
“I received an overwhelming response from the community,” said Bellaire, who was able to raise nearly $10,000 toward the project.
Businesses and organizations that donated to the project include the Rotary Club of Cadillac Foundation, Cadillac Casting, Carter Lumber of Kalkaska, Time 2 Shine Powerwashing of Lake City, The Inspector, LLC of Burke, New York, Advanced Optometry, Simply Delightful, Ritzema Family Dental and Dental Health Professionals. Walravens also gave Bellaire a discount on woodchips.
Bellaire said he contacted the manufacturer of the playground equipment to order the exact missing tube. He said the manufacturer also suggested he use truck bed-liner paint for the playground equipment, which stays cool in the sun.
Earlier this month, the entire park was power washed, the missing tube between the newer play structures was replaced, the metal play structures were sanded, primed and painted, and the whole play area was filled with new mulch.
“It turned out even better than I expected,” said Bellaire, who added that there are a few minor issues with the tube installation that will be addressed when representatives from the manufacturer visit the site in the spring.
With the remaining funds he was able to raise, Bellaire’s mother, Nancy, said the plan is to purchase and install three memorial benches in the park. She said the project was approved by city of Cadillac officials before work was started.
In order to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, Bellaire said he still needs to fill out a mountain of paperwork, which he’s hoping to finish before hockey season in October. After that, he said he’ll go through a board of review process, where the troop leaders will review his accomplishments and quiz him a little bit on things he should know as an Eagle Scout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.