Over the last 150 years, there have been many opportunities for residents and visitors of Northern Michigan to gather together for fellowship, fun and somber ceremony.
Some events were short-lived affairs, others have stuck around to this day, and still others were one-time celebrations of monumental moments in history.
One of the most significant single-day events occurred in November 1918 at the end of World War I, when Cadillac held a “Victory Celebration,” complete with perhaps the biggest parade in the city’s history.
During the event, all attendees were asked to carry a flag and bring some noise-making device. Also during the event, the 34-piece Camp Custer band and 15-member Acme band were invited to play music.
Prognostications before the event were very optimistic:
“From the earliest hour preparations have been in progress to make the parade a record breaker,” the Cadillac News reported. “Mitchell Street presents a finer spectacle in its dress of the national colors than ever before, and flags are being displayed from most of the homes of the city. The uniforms of the Camp Custer boys give the necessary military touch to the occasion and local enthusiasm is very near to the explosive point.”
When the big day arrived, the parade did not disappoint:
“In some far distant period of the time to come there may be another world war,” reads a dramatic description of the event after it occurred.
“There may be again an apparent life and death struggle between the forces of civilization and the mighty and vicious powers that would destroy. And out of that far remote world-at-war experience a victory may come again to the cause of our homeland and to all the forces here approved. When history can so repeat itself there may be another parade in Cadillac that will equal in size and in sound and in all the unique and novel forms of individual and community expression, the Victory Celebration parade of November 14, 1918. But there will be no yesterday’s event. No two or three nation war would serve the purpose.”
“It would need again in the coming time to be the greatest ever in the way of wars, if it shall hope to reproduce an equal to the greatest war in the way of parades.”
The parade began promptly at 2:30 p.m., with the factory and mill whistles as its starting signal. And then the noise began. Almost every conceivable instrument that would screech or howl or squeal had been provided, and all were worked to the limit. Horns and bells of every size that could be carried by hand or in vehicles, steel mill saws and iron contraptions in almost endless variety were in the line and contributed their full measure of resounding clang to the great noise volume of the occasion.
There was a long line of moving American flags with the colors of England and France and Italy.
“And it created a really gladdening scene,” a Cadillac News reporter wrote. “The limits here of time and space will not permit mention of the great number of unique floats and devices or of the patriotic mottos and sentiments that were in words and forms expressed.”
One of the floats was of a “coffin with the Kaiser near, the several goats so well exploited and announced, and the cow that assisted in illustrating an apt expression.”
The school children of the city made up a good section of the parade, and the “women took part in numbers beyond anything this city has ever known.”
The parade concluded its movement at the high school grounds, where community singing was led by Miss Taylor, and the Camp Custer band gave an outdoor concert. A little later, a great bonfire was held near the post office building, with music from the military band.
While the Victory Celebration was held only once, one of the oldest reoccurring events in Northern Michigan is the Northwest District Fair, which was established in 1908.
“This enterprise was originated by and will be under the management of a bunch of newspaper men, nine of whom representing 12 papers in the territory embraced, will comprise the push,” reads a 1908 Cadillac News article on the fair.
More than 7,000 people attended the inaugural event, which had a number of attractions, including the grange, school programs, merchant exhibits, races and inflation of “the balloon.”
Coinciding with the fair was an automobile parade on Mitchell Street featuring 23 machines driven by such local historical figures as Charles T. Mitchell, W.W. Mitchell, C.E. Haynes, F.J. Cobbs and F.A. Diggins. The machines were decorated with flowers, bunting and flags.
Another event in the area that can trace its roots back to the turn of the 20th Century is LeRoy’s Razzasque Days.
According to the LeRoy Historical Society, Razzasque Day was a popular LeRoy merchants’ promotion for a dozen or so years, and then discontinued … for what reason, no one seems to know.
After the 1973 LeRoy Centennial, it was decided to try an annual celebration, and it seemed appropriate to revive the name, Razzasque, for the Friday and Saturday event.
Today, Razzasque Days continues to be a two-day festival, held on the second weekend in July on Friday and Saturday. The festival is still patterned after many of the LeRoy Centennial events with a kid’s parade and games in the park, Junior Prince and Princess drawing, a Grand Parade, Chicken BBQ, adult beverage tent, food booths and raffle.
Another event that has been around for decades is the Buckley Old Engine Show, which was formed in 1967 by a group of men that gathered up their old engines and equipment and met at Joe Rebman’s farm to run them. The word quickly got out and many others gathered to watch. They all had such a good time that it was decided they should organize a non-profit club and make it an annual event.
The club was named the Northwest Michigan Engine and Thresher Club and over time the annual event became known as the Buckley Old Engine Show.
After a few years the club purchased 70 acres of land west of the town of Buckley and began a serious building program. Construction of permanent exhibits like the sawmill and veneer mill were started and facilities to handle crowds of people. Over the years the club grounds has grown to more than 200 acres of land and a membership of more than 550 families.
Not far away, in Manton, the Harvest Festival has been an annual Labor Day tradition for nearly 100 years, although the event originally was billed as the “Field and Aviation Day.”
On Sept. 16, 1924, the revelry officially began with the drawing of airplane tickets. Ten Manton merchants each gave away a ticket for a free airplane ride, with the drawings conducted from each place of business from thousands of hopeful tickets.
During the day of the festivities, besides the free rides, the “flyers” did stunt flying throughout the day over the skies of Manton. In the morning, there was a quoits contest. Quoits is similar to horseshoes but played with metal rings rather than horseshoes.
Other sports at that first festival in 1924 included a half mile horse race, a collar and necktie race, barrel dressing contest, potato race for women, tug of war between two automobiles, all kinds of foot races, a tug of war between two local communities across Cedar Creek, and a firemen’s hose fight. The day’s festivities ended with a big dance in the Manton Garage.
Just west of Manton, the Mesick Mushroom Festival has been a perennial favorite since 1959.
“Festivities began Saturday morning with the (morel mushroom) hunt,” reads Cadillac Evening News coverage of the first year of the event. “Cars lined all entry-roads to the village for about five miles and hunters poured over every available square foot of the woods … This was the first annual Mushroom Festival held in Mesick although that community has been a popular spot for hunters for many years past. Chamber of Commerce members said Saturday that they hope to make it a regular spring event in the village.”
That hope became reality, and nearly 70 years later, the event is still going strong, attracting thousands every spring to the corner of M-37 and M-115 for a weekend of fun.
At that same corner at around the same time of year, another event has quickly grown to massive proportions.
The Mesick Jeep Blessing started out around the year 2001 as a handful of Jeep enthusiasts who would take to the trails outside Mesick following a short prayer at a local church. From those modest beginnings, the Jeep Blessing has grown into one of the area’s largest events, drawing thousands of people and off-road vehicles.
Mesick Jeep Blessing organizer Deb Stafford said the expansive property at the corner of M-115 and M-37 has continued to evolve year after year. Owing to its size, Stafford said getting the property ready for the event is a lot of work — about 100 hours of work — requiring a number of helping hands to prepare the multiple obstacle courses for riders.
While Jeeps and morels are a big draw in Mesick, livestock takes center stage for two major events in Missaukee County.
Local kids raise cattle, pigs, chickens, rabbits, turkeys and other livestock for exhibition at the Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show, which began more than six decades ago.
As part of the event, animals raised by participants are auctioned off to the highest bidders.
The event has continued to grow over the years, packing the sleepy town of Falmouth with hundreds of visitors every day of the week-long event.
Another livestock-related event just down the road from the Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show is Hughston’s Cow Camp Rodeo.
Started more than 40 years ago by Bill and Bonnie Hughston, the three-day camp has grown quite a bit in the past 20 years.
More than 2,500 people gathered at last year’s Cow Camp to watch the final rodeo of the camp Sunday night. With events like steer wrestling, barrel racing, and bull riding, there are plenty of things for people to enjoy.
“It was one of the best turnouts for the rodeo,” camp organizer Kari Hughston said. “We were sold out every night of the rodeo.”
The area’s timber industry history is the highlight of another popular event in Missaukee County, this time in Lake City, which each fall hosts the Festival of the Pines.
Founded at the end of the 1970s, the Festival of the Pines is a smorgasbord of ax throwing, chainsawing, wood carving and pancake eating to rival just about any lumber camp scene of the late 1800 or early 1900s.
As far as festivals go, however, Lake City is probably best known for its Independence Day celebration — the Greatest Fourth in the North, which for half a century has been held in the middle of town on the shore of Lake Missaukee.
In addition to the parade, live music, vendors and other attractions, the Greatest Fourth in the North has been the pride of Northern Michigan for its consistently impressive fireworks show.
Speaking of impressive shows, the 83-year-old Marion Fair in Osceola County over the last couple of decades has brought a string of country music superstars to town.
By working with their promoters, and keeping an eye on who country fans are listening to, and who just got hot on the radio, the fair was able to book big-time performers such as LeAnn Rimes, Blake Shelton, Justin Moore, Lady Antebellum, and Toby Keith, who was actually an opening act for someone else at the time.
In recent years, the Marion Fair has downsized considerably, returning primarily to its roots as an agricultural fair with amusement park rides, tractor pulls and demolition derbies.
Other events in the area also have evolved over the years, and some even have gone extinct.
One of the best examples of a festival that entered with a roar but went out with a whimper was the North American Snowmobile Festival, later renamed the North American Snow Festival.
Established in 1984, in its heyday, the NASF packed the frozen surface of Lake Cadillac with snowmobilers and spectators. There were snowmobile races, an ice sculpting contest, fireworks over Lake Cadillac, and much more.
“Snowmobiles were everywhere and traffic was backed up along all the roads on the east side of Lake Cadillac,” reads Cadillac Evening News coverage of the event from the early 1990s.
In subsequent years, as snowfall grew increasingly unpredictable, snowmobiles took a back seat and the festival became more known for some of its other features, including the chili cookoff, Miss NASF pageant and arm wrestling competition.
Whereas the festival easily attracted thousands of visitors in decades past, during the event’s last year in 2019, attendance barely exceeded a couple hundred people.
Organizer Shawn Dostal said weather changes definitely affected the popularity of the festival, in addition to the willingness of businesses to sponsor the event.
This wouldn’t have been as big of an issue, Dostal said, if he had adequate volunteer support from the community to help put the event together each year.
“Finding volunteers has been like pulling teeth,” Dostal said. “Community support is so important. I gotta have people there that want to be there.”
Lack of volunteers was a factor in the cancelation of another annual event in Cadillac this year.
For about 10 years, the Cadillac Freedom Festival entertained residents and visitors with a parade, flea market, live music, “Fire on Water” military tribute, and a fireworks display over Lake Cadillac, among other attractions.
For the last few years, organizer Derek Anderson said it’s basically been himself and three others who’ve done the lion’s share of work putting the event on.
Anderson said other events he’s involved with, such as the Cadillac Craft Beer Festival, are more successful because people volunteer for specific responsibilities, instead of organizers having to assign a broad range of duties to the handful of people that do agree to help out.
In the case of the Cadillac Craft Beer Festival, rounding up enough volunteers to work the event hasn’t been an issue, according to committee member Lindsey Westdorp. The struggle lies in finding those willing to sit on boards and committees and volunteer their time planning the events.
That being said, the beer fest has become one of the most popular events in Cadillac since it began in 2010.
The festival invites craft beer producers from around the state and right here in Cadillac to set up booths and sell their products in the city park. Hundreds of people have shown up to previous years’ events, which also included food vendors, live music and games.
Due to COVID-19, the festival has been canceled for the last couple of years. As normalcy returns, Westdorp said community members are eager to reconnect and gather again.
This year’s festival is slated to be held Sept. 24 and will include three live bands — Emilee Petersmark, the Charlie Millard Band and Melophobix — multiple food trucks, yard games and, of course, craft beers from a number of brewers.
