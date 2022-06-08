People love to talk about the weather in Northern Michigan.
It’s often the topic of casual conversation, probably because it always seems to be changing here, sometimes dramatically from day to day, and even moment to moment.
It takes a special kind of weather event, however, to stick in a person’s mind for years after it happens — events such as the powerful tornado that ravaged parts of Gaylord on May 20.
Continue reading to learn about some of the most memorable weather events that have occurred in this area over the last 150 years.
Ice storm of 1922
On Feb. 22, 1922, Northern Michigan was slammed by a storm that coated trees, buildings and power lines with several inches of ice.
Cadillac was one of many communities in the Upper Midwest that were hit by this storm system, which moved through several states from Feb. 21-23.
According to reports, the storm reached Cadillac sometime in the evening before Feb. 22, when snow started to fall. The formation of the snow was peculiar, being dry and of the crystalline appearance of coarse salt or sugar.
“This snow was propelled with terrific force by a strong southeast wind and the small globules were hurled against windows with an almost breaking force,” the Cadillac Evening News reported.
In the night the temperature rose sufficiently to turn the snow to rain, but it was not warm enough to prevent the rain from freezing. Consequently there soon was a thick coating of ice over everything, the coating growing thicker as the rain continued to freeze on the ice already formed. There was considerable thunder during the night.
The weight of the ice on power lines caused widespread power outages and communication disruptions, knocking out telephone and telegraph lines for days.
The wire chief of the Bell Telephone Co. told a reporter the storm did more damage than any previous storm in the history of the company’s operations here.
“All over the city wires were down,” the Cadillac Evening News reported. “Poles, overburdened with the weight of the ice on the wires, were snapping in all parts of the city. Loose ends of wires — telephone, telegraph and lighting — were hanging from poles everywhere. Persons are cautioned against touching any of the loose wires as they may be heavily charged, either carrying current or crossed with live wires, and contact with the wires while completing the circuit with wet shoes and wet ground, might easily prove fatal.”
Cadillac Mayor James Johnston sent word to all teachers in the schools to warn pupils not to touch loose wires.
Trees in all parts of the city were broken down by the weight of the ice and branches of other trees were falling constantly, menacing pedestrians. The ice formation on the twigs and branches was nearly an inch in thickness, causing bushes and trees to bend nearly to the ground, ready to snap off at the first swing movement caused by the wind.
The storm radius, so far as could be determined by the Bell wire chief, embraced the territory between Petoskey and Big Rapids in a north and south line and extended from Saginaw to Manistee, east and west.
Patrolmen were sent out in all directions to estimate the extent of the damage, but as there were no passable roads, this was an almost impossible task.
Four Cadillac buildings were seriously damaged by the storm. A cross arm punctured the roof of the residence of Olaf Rundquist, 123 Cottage St., at the corner of Aspen. Another pole fell on the garage of F.C. Wetmore of East Garfield Street, a cross arm going through the roof.
“A big force of men was unable to lift the heavy, ice-crusted mass of wreckage off the structure,” the paper reported.
Utility men feared that the thaw, relieving tension on wires, would cause to other crashes.
Cleaning up the damage caused by the storm took weeks, even with work crews coming from all over the state to help restore power and communication lines, repair damage to structures and clear ice off rail lines so trains could start moving north once again.
Snowstorm of 1931
Less than 10 years later, on March 10, 1931, another major storm blew through Cadillac.
According to Cadillac Evening News reports, after blowing incessantly for more than 60 hours, the sun appeared in dazzling brightness against the blank whiteness of new snow.
Drifts in many parts of the city were said to be higher than in 20 years. In lots of places, the snow was banked to second story windows and over the tops of small trees. Many houses in exposed locations were in saucers with snowbanks on all sides as the wind swirled the snow about and packed it in peculiar formations.
Drifts 10 feet high were reported on Poplar and Pearl streets. In Casper Peterson’s orchard only the tips of the trees were visible and a drift that reached the top of the porch could be seen in front of the Leslie Smith home. One family on Granite Street was reported to have dug a tunnel to get out of their door and William Lutes said that he dug a tunnel in places to effect a passage from his house to his store.
When the wind quieted the work of digging out got under way. Householders wielded shovels to tunnel between their homes and the sidewalks. The city plows made a valiant effort to clear walks but the snow was so deep they merely scraped the top off in many instances.
Stranded motor cars were in evidence all over the city in the morning, motorists having no choice but to leave their cars in the first impassable drift encountered and walk to their destinations. Some of these abandoned cars were completely covered over with snow.
The storm marked the first time that a rotary was needed to open East Division Street, since the enormous drift there was too much for the other type of plows. The state was lending the rotary to the city to open the boulevard.
City plows were busy clearing streets and sidewalks and on Mitchell Street the snow was being loaded into dump trucks and carted away. Every effort was made to get the streets open as soon as open, but since this was deemed the biggest storm since the city has been keeping its streets open in the winter, it was expected to take several days to clear the snow.
Snowstorm of 1978
Another fierce snowstorm struck the Cadillac area on Jan. 26, 1978.
Winds of up to 45 miles per hour raged through the area, wreaking havoc with nearly a half-foot of new snow.
Two- to three-foot snow drifts, poor visibility and impassible side roads were the result. Schools, doctors’ offices, factories, courthouses, county health and social services departments, even city halls remained closed.
Osceola County Civil Defense Director William Wright called a snow emergency in that county at about 8:30 a.m. All motorists were warned to stay off the highways and persons with medical emergencies were asked to go to Reed City Hospital.
Most side roads in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties were drifted shut. Progress for all snow removal crews was hampered by poor visibility and abandoned vehicles.
Missaukee County road crews were attempting to clear the way to the homes of two elderly people who died at their residences in Aetna and Norwich townships. They took to the streets at 7 a.m. and planned to continue throughout the day.
Weather officials called the blizzard a “very intense storm” with record low pressures, some of which are similar to those present during a hurricane.
Calling it a “good day to stay home,” police in the three-county area said no major accidents occurred.
Tornado rips through Rose Lake Youth Camp in 1994
There wasn’t much left of Dave Warram’s travel trailer, van or car after a tornado ripped through Rose Lake Campground in LeRoy on July 4, 1994.
The Warrams, of Clio, were sitting inside the trailer playing cribbage when their son-in-law Gary Beardsley got up from the table to bring in a radio left outside in the rain.
“He stood up to save the radio and we saw his awning (on the trailer) starting to blow away so everybody got up,” Pat Warram said. “Then I just laid down on the floor.”
“I yelled at the top of my lungs for everybody to get down,” Dave said. “I tried to push (Pat) down, then the air conditioner (on the roof of the trailer) hit me and I fell to the floor.”
Pat Warram said she could see the tree fall on the trailer and she said she thought her life was over.
“I thought I was going to get flattened,” she said. “If we were sitting at the table we would have gotten killed.”
After Dave Warram saw that his family was OK, he and Beardsley went to Rose Lake Youth Camp to make sure no one was hurt there.
Co-director Joleen Golden held back tears as daylight revealed the camp’s remains. Nearly all of the trees were uprooted and all of the tents were blown down.
Between 40-50 campers were staying at the park when the tornado struck, said Park Manager Mike Soderquist. Earlier in the holiday weekend, the camp was at a capacity of 160.
“If this would have happened a couple of days earlier, it would have been a catastrophe,” he said. “We are very lucky.”
The children were inside a lodge when the tornado blasted through. Tustin and LeRoy firefighters helped the children and camp counselors load up in a school bus and took them to a school in Dighton.
Osceola County Central Dispatch Director John Koneska said there was no warning for a tornado.
“We didn’t get a warning until the tornado touched down. There was no indication,” Koneska said. “The people at Rose Lake are very lucky.”
Koneska said another tornado was reported in Mecosta County that tipped over sail boats and downed trees.
The storm also caused damaging lightning. Lightning struck a pine tree on Houghton Lake Road in Missaukee County. The bolt exploded the pine tree, sending chunks of the tree’s trunk into a window and roof at a nearby house.
2018 storm levels trees, knocks out power for days
Many were left without power for days after a violent storm moved through the area on Aug. 28, 2018, leaving countless numbers of trees downed and damage to homes and businesses.
Driving through Lakewood on the Green in Wexford County, Ken Justin described the golf course’s “war zone” on hole five. More than three-quarters of the hole’s nearby woods had been torn down by the storm, leaving 75- to 100-year-old trees uprooted and broken sticks and debris in its wake.
Justin said the damage from the storm left many nearby roads blocked off, and he and his brother used their golf carts to help transport oxygen tanks to some elderly patients in a nearby home when emergency medical services could not get to them. He estimated thousands of trees of all sizes had been blown over or snapped in the area.
For those in the business of tree-cutting or removal, calls started coming in almost immediately after the storm.
Ben Payne of Absolute Tree was one of those tree-service owners whose phone started ringing on the night of Aug. 28.
“My phone started ringing during the storm as I was trying to get to my daughter who was in the (Lakewood) subdivision,” he said. “I bet my phone started ringing as soon as the storm passed until about 1 a.m.”
At one point Tuesday night, Eve Tomsa looked out the window of her Tustin home at the corner of 150th Avenue and 23 Mile Road in Osceola County and saw rain going sideways.
“It was just like a hurricane,” Tomsa said. “It was like being in a washing machine. It was really scary.”
The brunt of the storm swept through the area in 20-30 minutes but left in its wake days’ worth of cleanup work.
When they surveyed the damage, Eve said they discovered a 60-foot tree limb had destroyed their car.
“I could hear branches breaking,” Eve said.
In Missaukee County, there were as many as 24 reports of trees blocking roads from Tuesday night through early Wednesday afternoon. There were as many as 40 reports of tree versus power line situations. Fire crews from local departments were standing watch over the downed lines as they waited for Consumers Energy crews to tend to them.
Wexford County reported one injury; Lake, Osceola and Missaukee counties reported no significant injuries, although in Missaukee, three cattle died after being electrocuted when a power line fell on an electric fence.
The National Weather Service office in Gaylord sent a team to the Cadillac area to investigate whether the winds — which caused what Consumers Energy deemed catastrophic damage — were a tornado. But they weren’t, according to the investigators. The survey team determined that no tornado had touched down in the Cadillac area. Instead, it was determined to be straight-line winds blowing 75 to 90 miles per hour.
