17 new COVID cases in local counties

CADILLAC — COVID-19 cases climbed by 17 in Cadillac News counties Tuesday.
Missaukee County, which has had 17 confirmed cases in the past 10 days, added seven confirmed cases Tuesday. There have also been 11 probable cases in Missaukee County between Jan. 10 and Jan. 19.
People tend to be contagious for 10 days after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.
Missaukee County's seven new cases on Tuesday brought the cumulative pandemic total to 498. The county's probable total is 122.
Probable cases are often people who have symptoms and contact with a known case, but sometimes are people who tested positive using the antigen testing process as opposed to the PCR testing process. That was the case with a facility in Missaukee County, leading to the 122 probable cases.
Wexford County, which added four cases Tuesday, has a cumulative pandemic total of 1,132. There were two new probable cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's pandemic probable total to 72. In the past 10 days, there have been 48 confirmed cases in Wexford County and six probable cases.
Lake County added one case on Tuesday for a pandemic cumulative of 323 and 16 probable cases. There have been 10 cases with onset dates in the 10-day window.
Osceola County added five cases Tuesday, reaching a pandemic total of 829. There have been 16 confirmed cases in the 10-day window and 12 probable cases.
There were no new deaths recorded in the newspaper's coverage area on Tuesday. The number of confirmed local deaths remained at 57.
Cadilac Hospital had eight COVID-positive patients Tuesday.
Statewide cases climbed to 540,115 with 13,865 deaths.
