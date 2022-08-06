17-year-old Evart graduate opens dance studio in downtown Reed City

REED CITY — It’s been about one month since 17-year-old Ayla Schmidt graduated from Evart High School, and she hasn’t wasted any time jump-starting her career.
This fall, Schmidt is opening her own dance studio in downtown Reed City called Devotion in Motion. The teen said she’s been dancing since she was 5 years old, and it’s a passion she wants to share with others.
“I think it’s a gift from God,” she said. “And being able to teach other students and other kids this chance, it’s just a big opportunity, and it means a lot to me.”
The name Devotion in Motion comes from Schmidt’s religious faith. She said the studio is Christian-based but will be kept nondenominational. Performance costumes will also reflect the studio’s Christian roots by staying age appropriate and modest.
Schmidt has been prepping the studio through the summer by giving the walls a fresh coat of paint and sanding and refinishing the floors. With only a month to go before registration, Schmidt said she’s one step closer to making her dream a reality, and she couldn’t be more excited.
“I’ve always wanted to open up my own studio, and just give the gift of dance to other people and kids,” she said. “It’s just something people around the Reed City area can do.”
Devotion in Motion classes will be geared toward ages 3 to 18, and although Schmidt is looking forward to hosting older students, her aim is for the studio to provide additional recreation for the younger children of Reed City.
Some people may be surprised that Schmidt is starting her own business at 17, but she said an entrepreneurial spirit is her family’s trademark. Schmidt grew up watching her parents and siblings run their own small businesses. She said the wisdom, experience and financial help they’ve provided are the reason Devotion in Motion has been made possible.
“It was definitely nerve wracking to me, because I didn’t know if I would have enough money, but I have the support from family,” she said. “Now that it’s actually happening, I’m really excited and ready for registration next month, and opening the studio in September.”
Class content will include the dance styles of jazz, contemporary, ballet and hip-hop, but tap is Schmidt’s favorite to teach, because it’s always come easiest to her. In preparation for classes this fall, she’s been reviewing content online to add new dance moves and techniques to her repertoire.
For now, Schmidt is the only instructor at Devotion in Motion, but she has a few other instructors lined up to guest teach once or twice a month. By spring semester, she’s hoping that a few of her older students can be recruited to help teach the younger age groups.
As Schmidt grew older, so did her desire to start a life of her own outside the town she was raised in, which is what she said led her to establish a studio in Reed City as opposed to Evart. Additionally, she said she refrained from opening in the Evart area to keep from becoming a source of competition for the studio she started her dance career in.
“I’m not trying to take anything away from anyone,” she said. “I didn’t want to interfere with them, because I still love that studio, and I love the people that are there.”
Schmidt said her first studio was like a second home, and a getaway from the stresses of life, and her mission is to provide that same feeling for students at Devotion in Motion. She said her other intention is for Devotion in Motion to be a place that encourages friendships amongst students from a mix of different school districts and counties.
Within the first few months of opening, Schmidt said she’ll be focusing on building a relationship with her new students and showing them that she’s a person they can trust and confide in.
“If they need someone to talk to, they know that I’m here,” she said. “Or the people at the front desk are here, and that we can just keep a smile on their face.”
Registration for Devotion in Motion begins Aug. 25 and ends Aug. 27. A full class schedule will be made available on the studio’s Facebook page.
