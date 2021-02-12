CADILLAC — Osceola County recorded a COVID-19 death on Thursday.
The death was the county's 23rd. Osceola County, which has had 886 COVID-19 cases compared to Wexford County's 1,282 cases, remains in the lead in terms of coronavirus deaths within the Cadillac News coverage area
Osceola County has had 23 COVID-19 deaths, while Wexford County has had 19, Missaukee County has had 11 and Lake County has had 10.
Statewide COVID-19 cases climbed above 15,000 on Thursday, reaching 15,052 deaths as 75 new deaths were added to the tally. Fifty-five of Thursday's deaths were identified via a review of vital records.
Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties recorded new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
Wexford County added 11 more cases and reached the pandemic total of 1,282. Wexford County has also had 90 probable COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began but none of the probable cases were recorded on Thursday. Of the 1,282 confirmed cases in Wexford County, 20 have been in the 10-day window between Feb. 2 and Feb. 11. Seven probable cases fell in the same window. People are generally considered contagious for the coronavirus for about 10 days after onset.
Missaukee County added six cases for a pandemic cumulative total of 582. The county has had 136 probable cases. There have been eight confirmed and one probable case in the 10-day window.
Osceola County added two confirmed cases Thursday and reached a pandemic total of 886. Osceola County has had 13 confirmed cases and seven probable cases in the 10-day window.
Lake County has had the fewest COVID-19 cases in the newspaper's coverage area, at 336. Lake County did not record any new cases on Thursday, which was also true on Wednesday; the county has had four confirmed cases in the past 10 days and one probable case.
Statewide cases reached 572,179 on Thursday.
