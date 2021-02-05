CADILLAC — Within the Cadillac News coverage area, only Lake County did not record new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Though the pace of new cases has slowed since the peak of the second wave in November, it's been several months since the newspaper's coverage area has gone a day without any new cases, and that continued to be true on Thursday.
There were 19 new cases recorded among three counties in the area.
Wexford County added eight cases and reached a cumulative pandemic total of 1,258. The county also added one new probable case and reached 86 total probable cases since the pandemic began. Wexford County has had 19 COVID-19 deaths.
Osceola County added four new cases and reached a pandemic total of 875. Osceola County has had 22 deaths.
Missaukee County added six cases on Thursday and reached a pandemic total of 561. There have been 135 probable cases. Missaukee County has had 11 COVID-19 deaths.
Lake County, which did not add any new confirmed or probable cases on Thursday, remained at 330 confirmed cases and 19 probable cases with 10 deaths.
Statewide confirmed cases reached 565,251 on Thursday, an increase of 1,358 since Wednesday. There were 74 deaths added to the state's tally, 63 of which were identified during a review of vital records. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan stood at 14,778 on Thursday.
Restrictions on social activities continued loosening on Thursday, with the Whitmer administration allowing contact youth sports to resume. This followed the end of a ban on indoor dining; restaurants were allowed to re-open on Monday, Feb. 1.
