BUCKLEY — A 19-year-old man is in custody after police were searching the area for him after a deadly shooting near Buckley early Saturday morning.
Demont Glenn Strom was located and arrested in Grand Traverse County Saturday and is currently in police custody after it was alleged he shot and killed a man at a bonfire gathering in Hanover Township near Buckley.
Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 12:07 a.m. Saturday of a shooting at a bonfire in the area of North 15 Road and West 12 Road in Hanover Township, according to a release by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were near the area and arrived on the scene five minutes after the call was received by central dispatch, police said.
A male victim was discovered to have been shot and life-saving efforts were made, however, police said the victim was eventually pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the suspected shooter was identified by witnesses as Storm who was reported to have fled the area in a red van or sport utility-style vehicle.
Police said the initial investigation showed the shooting appeared to have been related to a fight and was not a random act of violence. Before Storm's arrest, police said there was no reason to suspect that the public was at risk.
The shooting investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time, according to police. Again, police said there is no reason to believe there is any other threat to the public associated with this incident. More information will be released by police when it becomes available.
The Wexford County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office and the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office.
