CADILLAC — A 19-year-old man originally from Kalkaska faced an open murder offense and other felonies Monday during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Demont Glenn Storm was charged with open murder, felony firearms and carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, for his connection with an incident on Oct. 2 in Hanover Township. If convicted, Storm faces up to life in prison on the open murder charge, two years in prison consecutively and preceding any other term of imprisonment for the felony firearms offense and up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines on the other weapons offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Storm is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 2, Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a shooting at a bonfire in the area of North 15 Road and West 12 Road in Hanover Township, according to a release by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were near the area and arrived on the scene five minutes after the call was received by central dispatch, police said.
A 19-year-old male victim was discovered to have been shot and life-saving efforts were made, however, police said the victim was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the suspected shooter was identified by witnesses as Storm and it was reported he fled the area in a red van or sport utility-style vehicle.
Wexford County Detective Sgt. Chris Piskor confirmed on Monday there was only one victim and there are no reports of any additional victims. He also said the bonfire party was attended by more than 50 people. The investigation also revealed Storm and the victim were familiar with each other before the shooting.
“An altercation broke out between the victim and suspect, which resulted in the shooting. It wasn’t random because there was a fight happening,” he said. “I can’t say alcohol was a factor, but alcohol was present at the bonfire party.”
Piskor said Storm was apprehended in Grand Traverse County without incident.
He said a motorist who saw the information about the shooting and description of the shooter saw a person walking along M-37 who matched the description. After the motorist called police, Piskor said Storm was arrested by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with additional information regarding this matter should contact the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 779-9216 or Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215 or 800-528-8234. Tips also may be given to the Silent Observer online at www.casotips.com. Piskor also said anyone who was at the bonfire and has video of before, during or after the shooting also is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
Storm was held without bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 12.
