CADILLAC — Much like any household with limited cash flow and a list of projects to complete, the city of Cadillac must carefully plan how and when it spends its money.
To help with this process, expenditures are budgeted in the city’s Capital Improvement Program, which is a planning tool that gives staff and council a road map of project goals over the next several years.
Around $3.8 million in proposed capital improvement expenditures are budgeted during the city’s next fiscal year, with the majority — about $2.1 million — going to the most expensive types of projects — road replacements.
Due to their high cost, Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts recently identified road replacement projects as the single biggest challenge faced by the city in terms of budgeting for capital projects.
For example, the city last year replaced a one-mile section of Chestnut Street for around $1 million. When a mile costs $1 million, and with about 60 miles of total roadway in the city to maintain — much of which already is in dire need of repair or complete replacement — Roberts said the $1.5 million a year they receive from the government to fund these projects doesn’t make much of a dent, especially because this money has to be spread around to streets throughout the city.
“It continues to get more and more difficult from a funding perspective,” Roberts said. “This is the thing that draws the most attention on this document (the CIP).”
For the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the city plans to replace sections of five streets — West Division from Linden to Colfax, Carmel from Cobb to Stimson, Lester from Hobart to Howard, Ayer from Wheeler to Plett, and Simons from Pine to Bremer.
While road work will take up the biggest portion of the CIP budget, there are a number of other notable projects planned for this year, as well. They include spending $15,000 to obtain and train a new Cadillac Police Department K-9 officer to replace their current K-9, Sage, who will be entering retirement soon.
The CIP also includes around $400,000 in facility upgrades at the Waste Water Treatment Plant, and $400,000 in upgrades to the corner of Cass, Mitchell and Chapin streets in conjunction with Phase II of the Cadillac Lofts development.
West Division Street — $550,000
This project entails the removal and replacement of a section of West Division Street from Colfax to Linden streets, in addition to sanitary sewer upgrades. The existing street has a rating of two out of 10. This project will replace 1,944 feet of street. Funds to pay for this project will come from the state Motor Vehicle Highway Fund and a Michigan Department of Transportation small urban grant.
Carmel Street — $300,000
This project entails the removal and replacement of a section of Carmel Street from Cobb to Stimson streets, in addition to ADA sidewalk ramp upgrades, curb and gutter upgrades, and watermain upgrades. The existing street has a rating of three out of 10. This project will replace 2,175 feet of street. Funds to pay for this project will come from the state Motor Vehicle Highway Fund.
Lester Street — $675,000
This project entails the removal and replacement of a section of Lester Street from Cobb to Howard streets, in addition to ADA sidewalk ramp upgrades, curb and gutter upgrades, and storm sewer upgrades. The existing street has a rating of 2/3 out of 10. This project will replace 1,906 feet of street. Funds to pay for this project will come from the state Motor Vehicle Highway Fund.
Ayer Street — $410,000
This project entails the removal and replacement of a section of Ayer Street from Wheeler Street to Plett Road, in addition to storm sewer and watermain upgrades. The existing street has a rating of two out of 10. This project will replace 1,405 feet of street. Funds to pay for this project will come from the state Motor Vehicle Highway Fund.
Simons Street — $250,000
This project entails the removal and replacement of a section of Simons Street from East Pine to Bremer streets, in addition to ADA sidewalk ramp upgrades. The existing street has a rating of two out of 10. This project will replace 766 feet of street. Funds to pay for this project will come from the state Motor Vehicle Highway Fund.
K-9 officer
The city’s current K-9 officer, Sage, has served the Cadillac Police Department since 2013. Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said the career of most K-9 officers is around 10 years, and Sage is nearing that timeframe.
Training a replacement for Sage will be important, Ottjepka said, as the dogs are invaluable for a number of functions, including tracking suspects and performing building searches. Ottjepka said the K-9 officers also are great for public relations in the local schools.
It is estimated that the cost to train and onboard the new K-9 will be around $15,000, with the funds coming from general government revenues.
Waste Water Treatment Plant
Upgrades planned for the Waste Water Treatment Plant including the purchase of an influent screw pump for $140,000, replacement of exterior doors and windows for $115,000, purchase of new software for $90,000, and purchase of a new control panel for $100,000.
• According to the CIP, the old influent screw pump will no longer keep up with influent flow. Purchase of a new unit is necessary to ensure durability and reliability of the system that pumps wastewater into the facility and reduce risk of backups.
• Purchase of Laboratory Information Management System and/or Water Information Management system software is necessary to capture, manage and report data. New software will significantly reduce the manual entry of collected data and eliminate error-prone duplication efforts, according to the CIP. It also will increase traceability and consolidate information into one integrated system.
• The existing doors and windows of the treatment plant leak excessively and do not operate properly. Replacing them would lead to energy savings and enhance the appearance of the facility.
• The plant’s existing control panel is dated and a new panel will provide more efficient plant process control.
Cass, Mitchell, and Chapin upgrades — $400,000
In conjunction with Phase II of the Cadillac Lofts project, the city plans to improve the area surrounding the development with street upgrades, parking upgrades and sidewalks. “Local funds” are expected to be used for this project, although the CIP doesn’t list specifically where those funds will come from.
A public hearing for the proposed CIP will be held in April. Also, a virtual copy of the document will be available on the city’s website in the near future.
