CADILLAC — Michigan is getting $2.5 million for staffing shortages at rural hospitals.
The grant is coming from the U.S. Department of Labor and is headed first to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
It’s still too early to know exactly how the money will be distributed.
“There will be a process for distributing those monies statewide,‘ said Gabe Schneider, director of government relations for Munson Healthcare. “We don’t yet know what that process is going to look like.‘
Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced Wednesday that Michigan would be receiving the grant, having supported the Whitmer administration’s application for the funds.
“Since the onset of this pandemic, too many doctors, nurses, custodial workers and administrators at rural hospitals across Michigan have had to overcome debilitating staffing shortages to treat their patients,‘ said Peters. “It is critical that each of our frontline health care centers have the staffing and the resources needed to navigate this unprecedented public health crisis. I am pleased that this funding will help more of our rural hospitals bolster their staffs and better care for their communities.‘
“Our rural health care providers have experienced overwhelming demand and the need for more trained health care professionals has never been greater,‘ said Stabenow. “These funds come at a much-needed time as our small towns respond to the COVID-19 and opioid crises.‘
Schneider said staffing has been a major issue for rural hospitals and the pandemic exacerbated existing recruiting challenges, with some folks needing to stay home due to sickness.
“These funds will support the efforts of Michigan Rural Enhanced Access to Careers in Healthcare (MiREACH), which reaches into rural communities to address critical health care workforce shortages,‘ said Susan Corbin, Acting Director, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “Ensuring our state’s rural health care providers are able to find high-quality talent will improve their ability to provide lifesaving and community-supporting services.‘
Schneider said Munson is grateful to Peters and Stabenow for supporting rural health care.
“We certainly are thankful for Senator Peters and Senator Stabenow advocating for rural health care providers ... we look forward to working with the state on a process for distribution (of the) dollars.‘
