2 candidates seeking South Branch Twp. Supervisor nomination

WELLSTON — Two people, both with experience on the South Branch Township Board, are seeking the Republican nomination for supervisor in the upcoming August Primary.
Incumbent supervisor candidates Michael Reilly is running for the party's nomination against challenger and current board trustee Lori Goodrich. The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions.
The questions and each candidate's responses to them are what follow. Reilly didn't respond to the request for information.
Michael Reilly, incumbent
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.) N/A
• What are your top three priorities, if elected? N/A
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues? N/A
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking? N/A
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for? N/A
Lori Goodrich, challenger
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, party affiliation, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I am running for South Branch Supervisor as a Republican. I am currently a trustee in the township, a position I have held for the past four years. Prior to that, I was a deputy clerk. I have been happily married for 28 years. We have two adult children that we raised in South Branch Township. I have a degree in Early Childhood Education.
• What are your top three priorities, if elected?
Continue to work cohesively with board members and residents to find ways to improve our township. Evaluating the needs of our community and finding the best possible solutions to those needs. A continued balanced budget is also a priority.
• What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the township? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
Currently the biggest issue I believe for our small township is communication and involvement with our residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to see our community come together in a safe manner. One way would be to use a social media platform to encourage open communication and fellowship.
• In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
Being accessible to the needs and concerns of the residents while demonstrating flexibility and innovations while upholding the responsibilities of supervisor. I look forward to serving my community
• Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
I have not been charged or convicted of a misdemeanor or a felony in any state or country.
