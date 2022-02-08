CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Cadillac man and a 26-year-old Cadillac woman faced multiple charges from multiple incidents from a recent crime-filled night during their arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Justin Michael Doan was charged with first-degree home invasion at an Ernst Street residence, assault with a dangerous weapon, an air pistol, and carrying a concealed weapon for his connection with an incident on Feb. 4 in Cadillac.
He also was charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 and operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses for his connection with another incident occurring on Feb. 4 in Cadillac.
If convicted of the home invasion offense, Doan faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines. If convicted of the unlawful driving away offense in the second file, Doan faces up to five years in prison.
Jogina Margaret Barrette was charged with aid and abet first-degree home invasion and carrying a concealed weapon, an ax or hatchet, for her connection with an incident on Feb. 4 in Cadillac.
She also was charged with aid and abet unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and larceny less than $200 for her connection with another incident occurring on Feb. 4 in Cadillac.
If convicted of the aid and abet home invasion, Barrette faces up to 20 years and/or $5,000 in fines. If convicted, of the aid and abet unlawful driving away offense in the second file, Barrette faces up to five years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Doan and Barrette are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Cadillac Sgt. Jeff Izzard said the victim was randomly selected and didn’t know either Doan or Barrette. He also said the victim refused treatment and only sustained minor injuries. The victim also showed bruising where the BBs impacted her face the day after the assault, according to Izzard.
Izzard also said the police report of the incident showed there was no suspected drug use by either Doan or Barrette.
Police said they received a call around 9:45 p.m. Friday of a woman who reported she was shot in the face repeatedly with a BB gun by an unknown assailant. The suspect had forced open a door at the home before confronting the homeowner, police said. The suspect fled on foot from the home.
A short time later Cadillac Police were dispatched to the Speedway gas station for a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from the parking lot. The owner of the vehicle had left the car running with the keys in the ignition while going inside and came back and saw the vehicle was missing.
Later that night, a person walking called police with a report of a vehicle driving at excessive speeds south on Mitchell Street. The vehicle matched the description of the stolen vehicle.
Cadillac officers located the stolen vehicle parked with two people inside at the EZ Mart parking lot on South Mitchell Street. Police took both people into custody. Following interviews of Doan and Barrette both were arrested. Police said both admitted to being involved with the home invasion on Ernst Street and stealing the vehicle from Speedway.
The court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond on the home invasion case against Doan, while the court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond for Barrette’s case involving home invasion. Both have probable cause conferences scheduled for all their cases on Feb. 15.
