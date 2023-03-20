MANTON — Two children died Monday morning when the open-air buggy they were riding in collided with a passenger vehicle on East 16 Road in Cedar Creek Township.
The Wexford County Sheriff's Office was dispatched around 8:15 a.m. to the crash on East 16 Road near North 39 Road involving an Amish open-air buggy and a passenger vehicle. Police said the passenger vehicle driven by a 48-year-old Manton man was traveling eastbound on East 16 Road and the buggy, occupied by three Amish youth, a 7-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl, was traveling southbound on North 39 Road.
The buggy approached the intersection and proceeded to cross through the intersection pulling into the path of Manton man's vehicle, according to police. The buggy and the three children were struck by the vehicle and police said they were thrown from it. The 11-year-old and the 7-year-old were killed and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The 9-year-old was flown to Devos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries, according to police. The child's current condition is unknown at this time. Police said the Manton man and his three passengers were not injured in the crash.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said the crash was tragic as two children were killed. He also said it was not known where the three children were headed when the crash occurred. Taylor also said the horse that was pulling the buggy was not injured in the crash and fled the scene of the crash. Eventually, it returned to its home, according to Taylor.
Earlier Monday morning, Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said the crash occurred between 8 and 8:30 a.m. He also said it occurred near the entrance to Emerald Vale Golf Course. No other information was available and Doehring wasn't sure if East 16 Road had been closed due to the crash.
The preliminary investigation does not suggest that excessive speed was a factor in the crash and the names of the victims are not being released at this time, according to police.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, MMR EMS, Cedar Creek Township Fire Department, Manton Fire Department and the Colfax Township Fire Department.
