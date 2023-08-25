2 dogs perish in Wednesday house fire in Marion

MARION — A fire in Marion on Wednesday morning destroyed a home and led to the deaths of a couple of pets.
The Marion Community Fire Department was dispatched to the Hamming Street fire at 8:42 a.m. on Wednesday.
“Once on scene, our main engine started the deck gun immediately,” said Ashleigh Butler, with the Marion Community Fire Department. “We were delayed in hose suppression due to down power lines. Once we were able to start putting it out we had it knocked down in about 30 minutes.”
The Marion Community Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Tustin Fire Department and McBain Fire Department.
No humans were injured or killed in the fire, but two dogs died.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
