CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Big Rapids man and a 29-year-old Manton woman were injured Monday after the motorcycle they were riding hit a deer on U.S. 131 in Wexford County.
Shortly after 7:45 p.m. Nov. 9, a motorcycle driven by the Big Rapids man struck a deer while traveling on southbound U.S. 131 near mile marker 180 in Haring Township, according to a release by police. The man was airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City by North Flight EMS, and police said he suffered from a possible broken arm and road rash.
The Manton woman was a passenger and was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital via North Flight EMS before she also was airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, police said. Before her transport, police said the woman was complaining of head and neck pain as well as road rash.
Both riders were wearing helmets, according to police.
