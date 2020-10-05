CADILLAC — Two people suffered minor injuries Sunday following a vehicle collision in Wexford County.
According to a press release issued by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:43 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a four-car personal injury crash.
A four-door sedan was traveling eastbound on 13th Street and disregarded a red light signal, according to the press release. The sedan entered the intersection and was struck by an SUV traveling north on M-115 and another SUV which was traveling south to turn east onto 13th Street. The four-door sedan then continued east on 13th Street before colliding with a pickup truck and coming to rest.
The 46-year-old male driver of the sedan and his 57-year-old female passenger were treated at the scene for minor injuries. They were transported by family members to seek further medical attention.
Alcohol use is not believed to a factor in this incident.
North Flight EMS, Selma Township Fire Department, and Cherry Grove Township Fire Department responded to the scene and rendered aid.
