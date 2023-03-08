REED CITY — Two LeRoy women and a LeRoy man faced charges recently in Osceola County’s 77th District Court stemming from separate but connected incidents.
Jacquelyn Pantaleo, 33, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, knives, three counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer and one count of fourth-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer for her connection with an incident on March 4 in LeRoy Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges.
Phyllis Barber, 67, and Joshua Barber, 42, both of LeRoy, were charged with one count each of harboring a fugitive for their connection with an incident on March 4.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. The three defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At approximately 12:47 a.m. on March 4, Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputies were on traffic patrol and observed a vehicle with an equipment violation near the intersection of Mackinaw Trail and 13 Mile Road in LeRoy Township, according to a release by police. The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle. Police said the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee and elude deputies.
After a short pursuit police said, the suspect, later identified as Pantaleo, pulled into a residence near the intersection of 14 Mile and 220th Avenue and fled on foot. Police said Pantaleo ran into a house ignoring verbal commands from the deputies and refused to come out.
Once Pantaleo’s identity was determined, police said it was discovered she also had several warrants for her arrest including one for felony drug possession. Police said there were two residents at the home, later identified as Phyllis Barber and Joshua Barber, who refused to cooperate with the deputies and denied Pantaleo was in the home.
Both Barbers were advised of the felony warrant against Pantaleo and the current felony investigation stemming from the attempted traffic stop. Police said it was explained if they did not cooperate they could be charged with harboring a fugitive. If they didn’t cooperate, deputies would obtain a search warrant to make the arrest.
Police said both Barbers allegedly refused to cooperate and the 42-year-old, who was the son of the 67-year-old, made threats to assault law enforcement on the scene. Police also said they were able to determine the son and Pantaleo were romantically involved.
Deputies eventually obtained the search warrant and police said entry into the residence was made. Police said they found Pantaleo in the residence hiding in bedding under a fitted sheet in the elder Barber’s bedroom. Pantaleo was taken into custody without incident after police said she allegedly resisted arrest.
Upon search of the vehicle Pantaleo was driving, police said methamphetamine and two large knives were recovered. After review by the Osceola County Prosecutor, police said additional warrants were issued for the Barbers on the harboring of a fugitive offenses.
All three suspects were housed in the Osceola County Jail pending their arraignments in District Court.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Reed City Police Department and Meceola Central Dispatch.
