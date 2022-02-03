CADILLAC — Four individuals were stopped by police recently and three were charged in Wexford County's 84th District Court for their part in the theft of a catalytic converter.
Willie Jarvis Storie, Jr., 49, of Mesick, was charged with one count of larceny from a motor vehicle, catalytic converter, for his connection with an incident on Feb. 1 in Wexford Township. He also had a habitual offender fourth offense notice added the charge and, as a result, faces up to life in prison due to the primary offense being punishable by five years or more in prison.
Jonathan Patrick Gustafson, 31, of Interlochen, was charged with aid and abet larceny from a motor vehicle, catalytic converter, tampering with evidence and police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with the same incident on Feb. 1 in Wexford Township. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and/$10,000 in fines on the aid and abet offense.
Gustafson also was charged with one count of attempted larceny in a building for his connection with a different incident occurring on Sept. 7 in Springville Township. If convicted, he faces up to two years and/or $5,000 in fines.
Finally, Janessa Anne Robinson, 34, of Rapid City, was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for her connection with the Feb. 1 incident in Wexford Township. If convicted, she faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. These three defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 12:57 p.m. on Feb. 1, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was called to an in-progress theft of a catalytic converter at a North 7 Road residence in Springville Township. According to police, the resident saw people in his driveway stealing the catalytic converter from his Jeep.
The Jeep owner called 911 and the trooper was responding to the call when the suspects left in a tan Chrysler minivan. Police said the trooper, who was responding, was familiar with the area. He calculated the route the suspects would take and intercepted the suspect vehicle at the corner of North 9 Road and M-115 and police said a traffic stop was conducted.
The trooper immediately recognized several of the occupants in the vehicle and a 43-year-old Thompsonville woman was driving, according to police. The trooper could see a freshly cut catalytic converter on the passenger floorboard of the van and police said there also were the alleged tools used to remove the catalytic converter.
The people in the minivan were told by the trooper they were under arrest and one occupant was taken into custody, according to police. While the trooper was securing Storie Jr. in the patrol car, police said, Gustafson and Robinson fled carrying bags.
The trooper ordered them to stop, but police said they continued fleeing. At this time, police said additional troopers responded to the scene to set up a perimeter and an MSP K-9 Team was called to assist.
The K-9 team tracked the suspects through the snowy terrain and across the Manistee River, according to police. Gustafson and Robinson were found hiding in a camper trailer and taken into custody. The K-9 team also located an area where they attempted to hide evidence as they were fleeing and police said evidence was thrown into the Manistee River. The MSP Marine Services Team was working Thursday to secure that evidence, police said.
All the evidence from the van was seized and police said Storie Jr., Gustafson and Robinson were lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending their arraignment in district court. Police said a search warrant was conducted at Storie Jr.'s residence where several more items were seized and a search warrant also was conducted at a storage unit rented by Storie Jr. on North 9 Road.
More charges may follow as the investigation continues. The 43-year-old Thompsonville woman who was driving the minivan has not been charged at this time, according to police.
The court set bond at $50,000 for both Storie Jr. and Gustafson, while Robinson's bond was set at $25,000. All three have probable cause conferences scheduled for Feb. 8.
In October, both the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post confirmed to have taken multiple complaints regarding the thefts of catalytic converters.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a redox reaction. Criminals target those parts because the catalytic converters contain metals, including platinum and copper.
At the time, MSP Seventh District spokesperson Lt. Derrick Carroll said his agency started taking complaints in May. By June, those complaints started to ramp up, which coincided with the price of metal going up, Carroll said. Complaints coming into the post were taken in Wexford and Grand Traverse counties. He also said thefts have occurred all along the M-115 corridor, especially from Cadillac to Mesick.
Also in October, Wexford County Detective Sgt. Chris Piskor said the sheriff’s office was averaging a few catalytic converter complaints a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.