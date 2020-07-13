CADILLAC — In local counties, only Osceola saw new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
There have been two since Friday’s update, according to the state of Michigan’s table online.
Osceola County now has 41 cases, state data shows. Central Michigan District Health Department, which has jurisdiction in Osceola County, had not updated the department’s website over the weekend. State data shows five probable cases.
In District Health Department No. 10, Wexford County remained at 43 confirmed cases and four deaths; there are 14 probable cases according to the local health department (the state says 10) and nine recoveries. In Missaukee County, there have been 25 confirmed cases, one death, 11 probable cases and 16 recoveries. In Lake County, there have been 11 confirmed cases, no deaths, one probable case and six recoveries.
Pop-up testing at Baker College on June 30 and July 1 took about a week to process. Those test results have now been showing up in the state’s database. The positive test rate from pop-up testing was 6%.
Of the 644 tests, there were 22 positives, 590 negatives, 10 presumptive positives, six inconclusive tests and 16 tests that couldn’t be tested, according to Christy Rivette, a community health supervisor for District Health Department No. 10.
Presumptive positives are treated as positives, with contact tracing and case investigation, Rivette said.
Inconclusive tests happen when the lab “couldn’t determine a specimen as positive or negative, but we also treat these as positive,‘ Rivette said.
Tests that can’t be tested are “things like not enough specimen, the vial broke, not enough testing medium, or for whatever reason the test couldn’t be completed by the lab,‘ Rivette said.
“If someone’s test could not be performed, they can call the health department (in Wexford or the office in their county) and we will help them figure out what to do,‘ Rivette said.
The 22 positive tests are not all local.
“We saw people from surrounding counties and not just Wexford, so the positive cases may not all be from Wexford County,‘ Rivette noted in an email. “We are encouraging people to go on to the BioReference Labs portal to view their results if they haven’t already done so: bioreference.com/patient-portal.‘
Positive tests “have already been showing up in the state surveillance system. For those that have been identified as positive they have been contacted, investigation attempted, completed, or in progress to assess for exposure to others along with educate on isolation, illness and prevention of spread. Identified close contacts are then contacted, educated and quarantined along with offering resources,‘ Rivette said.
Over the weekend, statewide COVID-19 cases reached 69,338 with 6,068 deaths.
