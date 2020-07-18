CADILLAC — Osceola County had two new COVID-19 cases on Friday while other Cadillac News-area counties held steady.
As of Friday, Osceola County had 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 20 recoveries. The state's data showed there were another six probable cases.
Statewide, there were an additional 660 cases on Friday, bringing the state's total above 72,000 for the first time; 72,502. Of that, there have been 6,108 deaths and 53,867 recoveries (the state typically updates recoveries on Fridays but had not done so as of shortly before 5 p.m. Friday).
When announcing that she'd strengthened and clarified masking requirements on Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer noted that cases have been rising.
“COVID-19 is still present in Michigan, and I am committed to using every tool at my disposal to protect Michiganders from the virus,‘ Gov. Whitmer said. “By consolidating and extending these orders, we can ensure that state and local governments can continue to provide important services in a manner that is safe, effective, and accessible. We have made progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19, but it is not over yet. I encourage everyone to do their part by wearing a mask and maintaining six feet of physical distance when possible.‘
Wexford County remained at 44 cases on Friday with 13 probable cases, 11 recoveries, 21 people being monitored through contact tracing methods, and four deaths. Missaukee County had 25 cases, 13 probable cases, 17 recoveries, nine people being monitored through contact tracing and one death. Lake County had 12 cases, one probable case, six recoveries, five people being monitored through contact tracing and zero deaths.
On Friday, District Health Department No. 10 urged people not to delay medical care.
“Due to COVID-19, many people may be fearful of seeking medical care if they are having other medical issues,‘ stated Dr. Jennifer Morse, Medical Director for DHD No. 10. “It is very important that they do not delay seeking medical care if experiencing serious symptoms, as it may be a life or death situation.‘
Data shows people have been avoiding medical care during the pandemic to their own detriment, with out-of-hospital deaths recorded by EMS increasing by 62% compared to last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.